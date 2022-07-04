Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

NRL: Warriors star Shaun Johnson savours long awaited return to Mt Smart after victory over Wests Tigers

4 minutes to read
Shaun Johnson of the Warriors celebrates with fans after winning the round 16 NRL match over the Wests Tigers. Photo / Getty

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors celebrates with fans after winning the round 16 NRL match over the Wests Tigers. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

As Shaun Johnson walked towards the eastern grandstand at Mt Smart near the end of Sunday's game against the Wests Tigers, the capacity crowd went nuts.

With the result confirmed following Jesse Arthars' 75th minute

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.