NRL: Warriors set to make shock move for Cronulla Sharks half Chad Townsend - report

The blues become Super Rugby champions, the Warriors take a dive and the Northern stars stay on top, plus more. Video / NZ Herald

The Warriors are reportedly preparing to make a play to sign Chad Townsend for the remainder of the 2021 NRL season.

In a shock move, the Warriors are set to approach Cronulla about the prospect of the halfback joining the Kiwi team for the rest of the season.

It comes after Townsend earlier this year signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys, reportedly worth up to $2 million, giving North Queensland a 2022 halves pairing of Townsend and Tom Dearden.

The Telegraph first reported the Warriors want Townsend to join them on a short term contract before the August player transfer deadline.

The Warriors are fully stretched for playmakers, having lost Chanel Harris-Tavita (pec) and Paul Turner (shoulder) for the rest of the season.

Chad Townsend of the Sharks kicks a field goal. Photo / Getty

The move would see Townsend return to the club he spent the 2014 and 2015 NRL seasons with, where he shared the playmaking duties with Shaun Johnson. Townsend left the Mount Smart club for Cronulla where he won an NRL Premiership in 2016.

The 30-year-old's move would see him join current halves Kodi Nikorima and Sean O'Sullivan for a few months.

The move would see Townsend play for three clubs in the space of around 10 months.

He has fallen out of favour at the Sharks and is playing reserve grade after his decision to quit the club.

The Sharks and Cowboys were reportedly considering a player swap to make the move happen earlier, but they are yet to agree on a suitable player.

According to reports, Townsend's decision to join the Cowboys was partly motivated by the club's decision to terminate coach John Morris earlier this season before appointing Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon to the top job, beginning at the end of the 2021 season.