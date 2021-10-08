NRL: Warriors release Kane Evans from final year of contract to take up offer in English Super League

Kane Evans. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have released Kane Evans after just one season with the club, with the prop set to take up an offer in the English Super League.

Evans joined the club on a two-year deal through to the end of the 2022 season from the Parramatta Eels, but after a forgettable first year with the Warriors, the parties have agreed to part ways.

The Fijian international's tenure at the New Zealand club was a rocky one, and will be remembered more for his disiplinary issues than anything he achieved on the football field.

"By mutual agreement we've parted ways amicably to enable Kane to pursue opportunities in the Super League," Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan confirmed.

"We thank Kane for the contribution he has made this season and wish him all the best for his future in England."

Used largely to provide impact off the bench, Evans showed a high defensive work rate and efficiency in his tackling, while also flashed his damaging running ability and offloading skills on occassion.

But for the benefits he brought the side, several incidents overshadowed that. His last on-field act as a member of the Warriors was being sinbinned for his part in a melee which broke out during their final match of the season against the Gold Coast Titans. Evans was suspended for the first five games of the 2022 NRL season because of it.

Earlier in the 2021 season, in a game he was the non-playing 18th man for, he ended up at the centre of attention as broadcast cameras caught a message written on his wrist tape which clearly read "fold some c***", for which he received a $5000 fine. He also served a one-match suspension in August for lashing out at Cronulla Sharks centre Will Chambers following a verbal exchange.

The 29-year-old's career with the Warriors ends after 14 games, in which he averaged 17 tackles at a 95 per cent efficiency and 70 metres with ball in hand in 29 minutes per game.

He played 131 total NRL games across his time with the Warriors, Eels and Sydney Roosters.