A dejected looking Wayde Egan after the final whistle. Photo / Photosport

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan has downplayed the impact of some questionable officiating in Sunday's 22-14 loss to the Roosters, saying that the Auckland team were their own worst enemies throughout the frustrating defeat.

The Warriors were on the receiving end of plenty of tough calls at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with several coming at pivotal occasions.

Jesse Arthars were denied what looked a fair try early in the second half with the score at 8-8, before a Roosters strip on Addin Fonua-Blake went unpunished by the bunker, in a truly bizarre call.

Roosters captain James Tedesco was also fortunate to avoid being sinbinned in the first half, after a cynical attempt to slow the play, while at least two other 50/50 decisions favoured the home side.

In a tight game they were crucial, helping to swing momentum, but Egan didn't feel they were the catalyst for result.

"That's rugby league, sometimes you get those calls, sometimes you don't," Egan told the Herald. "It probably could have gone either way but we had enough footy and we probably should have won that game without the calls and stuff."

Egan admitted there was some on field frustration, but the team have focused on moving on quickly, with nothing gained from dwelling on a potential injustice.

"In the heat of the battle you are probably not happy with the calls but that is the way it goes," said Egan. "We didn't get a couple of them which is unfortunate for us. But we just have to get on with our next jobs, that is our thought process. No matter what the calls are we just try and do our next job."

Egan was more disappointed with the disjointed period after halftime, which set the template for a scratchy second half, as the Warriors struggled to build any rhythm.

"We shot ourselves in the foot," said Egan. "We kicked it dead off the kick off, gave them a penalty and then a few 'let out' penalties and it had a flow on effect from there.

"They had a bit of a roll on and we couldn't wrestle momentum back at the end of the game."

The Roosters celebrate after beating the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors had started positively – with a 15th minute try to Ed Kosi – but didn't make the most of other first half opportunities, cruelled by errors and poor decision making, as well as some strong Roosters defence.

Their 8-6 halftime advantage looked precarious – and so it proved – though the Warriors hung in grimly in the second half, despite a weight of possession and territory.

"We kept turning them away and found a way to stop them which was pretty pleasing," said Egan.

The match was step up on the corresponding clash last year (32-12), though still not good enough against an NRL heavyweight.

"To match it with the Roosters was impressive but we are obviously not pleased with the result," said Egan. "If we want to go somewhere in the comp we have to win games like that, so that is what we are striving to do."

Coach Nathan Brown was also reluctant to attach much impact to the officiating, saying that any rub of the green reflected the flow of the game.

"There were a few things that went their way when they were the aggressor," said Brown. "When you're on the front foot, you probably should get the 50/50 calls.

"Certainly, the referee isn't the reason why we're sitting here on the losing side, we've got some things to worry about ourselves."

Instead Brown lamented an inability to respond to the Roosters' suffocating defensive pressure, as they closed down options quickly and effectively, which led to a one dimensional approach on attack.

"We just didn't play enough footy," said Brown. "Their line speed was very good and we didn't adapt to it. We didn't adjust and we need to get some good lessons out of it, because their line speed was consistent.

"We played a fair bit of one out football and that's not going to beat sides like the Roosters."