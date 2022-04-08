Warriors players huddle. Photo / Photosport

The NRL is investigating after a Warriors player allegedly used a homophobic slur during the New Zealand club's 25-24 golden point win over the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday night.

The incident was recorded by broadcast microphones in the 60th minute of the clash, where an unknown Warriors player appeared to call Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt a "f****t" as he laid on the ground with an injury.

Feldt was on the ground after being tackled by Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya, who had been penalised for high contact on Peta Hiku.

As the Warriors debated the decision with the referee, a player can be heard saying: "Get up Kyle you f****t."

2022 and we still hear this on a footy field 🤦‍♂️#NRLWarriorsCowboys pic.twitter.com/ptSTXaDf58 — Dean Messiter (@truck1984) April 8, 2022

An NRL spokesperson told AAP they were "aware and investigating" the incident.

A player can be charged with contrary conduct if the NRL can prove who said the slur.

Back in 2014, Mitchell Moses of the Tigers was banned for two games for a homophobic slur at Raiders lock Luke Bateman.

A grade one contrary conduct charge carries a $1000 fine, with an early plea if it is the first offence. A grade two and three charge is a one and two-match ban respectively.