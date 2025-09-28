Warriors forward Leka Halasima. Photo / Photosport

Rookie Warriors sensation Leka Halasima has been named a finalist for NRL Rookie of the Year and Second Rower of the Year for Wednesday’s Dally M awards in Sydney.

The NRL unveiled the contenders to win a spot in the Dally M Team of the Year on Sunday, with up to five players being nominated in each position.

Halasima, 20, was one of two Warriors players to be named among the finalists alongside Erin Clark, who is in contention for Lock of the Year.

Halasima enjoyed a memorable NRL campaign in 2025, playing in all 25 matches and finishing as the club’s top try-scorer with 13, including his stunning solo effort to score the match-winner against the Newcastle Knights in July.

He could be the first Warriors player to win the Rookie of the Year award, but must beat out Parramatta Eels fullback Isaiah Iongi and Sydney Roosters centre Robert Toia for the title.