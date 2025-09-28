In the second row, Halasima has been nominated alongside Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), Hudson Young (Canberra Raiders) and Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm).
Meanwhile, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who took out the Warriors’ Simon Mannering Medal for the club’s Player of the Year, was not a finalist for the Winger of the Year award, with Xavier Coates (Storm), Zac Lomax (Eels), Mark Nawaqanitawase (Roosters), Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Xavier Savage (Canberra Raiders) all earning the nod.
New Zealand internationals Casey McLean (centre) and Naufahu Whyte (lock) are the only other Kiwis to be nominated in their respective positions.
To earn selection in the Team of the Year, judges vote on their best players in each position at “regular intervals throughout the season”.
A final judgment is made after 27 rounds are played and the players who received the highest number of votes in each position is included in the Team of the Year.
The only exception is that players who finish in the top 3 of the Dally M Medal automatically receive their position in the Team of the Year.
Dally M nominations for 2025
- Fullback James Tedesco, Kaeo Weekes, Reece Walsh
- Winger (2 winners): Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jacob Kiraz, Xavier Coates, Xavier Savage, Zac Lomax
- Centre (2 winners): Casey McLean, Herbie Farnworth, Kotoni Staggs, Rob Toia, Stephen Crichton
- Five-eighth Cameron Munster, Ethan Strange, Matt Burton
- Halfback Isaiya Katoa, Nathan Cleary, Jamal Fogarty
- Hooker Api Koroisau, Blayke Brailey, Tom Starling
- Prop (two winners): Addin Fonua-Blake, Josh Papalii, Payne Haas, Stefano Utoikamanu, Terrell May
- Second-row (two winners): Angus Crichton, Eliesa Katoa, Hudson Young, Liam Martin, Leka Halasima
- Lock Erin Clark, Isaah Yeo, Naufahu Whyte
- Coach Cameron Ciraldo, Michael Maguire, Ricky Stuart
- Captain James Tedesco, Nathan Cleary, Stephen Crichton
- Rookie of the year Leka Halasima, Rob Toia, Isaiah Iongi
- Provan-Summons Medal Jarome Luai and Lachlan Galvin, Jamal Fogarty, Zac Lomax
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.