Euan Aitken is set to leave the Warriors. Photo / photosport.nz

The Warriors' joy at finally returning to New Zealand will be tempered by the loss of Euan Aitken, who has been released from the final year of his contract.

The 26-year-old said his decision to request a release was due to his need to remain living in Australia for family reasons when the Warriors are due to return home on a full-time basis next season.

Aitken, a long-time centre, has started and played 80 minutes at second row in each of the Warriors' first two games this season, losses to the Dragons and Titans.

He was signed to a three-year deal through to the end of 2023 but the Warriors allowed him permission to leave early and he was now able to negotiate with rival NRL clubs. Aitken expressed his gratitude to coach Nathan Brown and the Warriors for granting his request.

"The club was really good about it when we approached them," Aitken said in a statement to the Daily Telegraph.

"Brownie has always shown great care for his players and I am grateful that they understood my situation.

"I really haven't got a clue where I may end up next year but my focus is playing some good footy in the next month or so and hopefully things sort themselves out quickly."

