Warriors fans at Mt Smart Stadium. Photo / Photosport

Kiwi league fans will be able to catch the Warriors' final game of the season at Mt Smart Stadium for free.

The Warriors today announced that the club's partnership with Vodafone has been extended until 2026.

To celebrate the long-running sponsorship deal, Vodafone has purchased all remaining tickets for the Warriors' clash against the Gold Coast Titans at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday, September 3.

These tickets will be available for fans to claim for free via Ticketmaster.co.nz from 9.00am on Monday (while stock lasts, and with a limit of two per customer).

Warriors CEO Cameron George said the club is thrilled to see the long-lasting partnership continue.

"We had a rough two and a half years with our players being unable to perform on home turf in front of their fans due to border closures," he said.

"Vodafone really helped us through that and the atmosphere in the stands and within the team since we've been back has been unparalleled.

"We couldn't ask for a better partner, one who helps us deliver an amazing experience for the fans and cares wholeheartedly about the team.

"It's a tremendous gesture from Vodafone to buy the remaining tickets for our last game of the year. We can't wait to see fans packing out Mt Smart once again as we put a line under our Covid exile and celebrate the dawn of a home season back in New Zealand."

Vodafone New Zealand CEO Jason Paris believes the Warriors are an important part of the fabric of New Zealand.

"It has been a challenging few years for the club, but when things get tough you need your friends and supporters even more," he said.

"A long-term partnership like this goes well beyond just a monetary exchange. As we have always said, the Vodafone Warriors stand for something that we believe is deeply New Zealand – tenacity, resilience, getting back up every time you fall down, flair and innovation, biculturalism. These are all values we should be instilling in future generations, and values that we are proud to back."