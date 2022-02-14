Nathan Brown talks with Kodi Nikorima. Photo / Photosport

Kodi Nikorima is a contender to play fullback for the Warriors in the opening round of the 2022 NRL season.

With Reece Walsh suspended for the first two games, it was expected that Kiwis' custodian Dallin Watene-Zelezniak would slot into the No 1 jersey to start the campaign.

But the Redcliffe based club could spring a surprise and use Nikorima at the back.

The 27-year-old was brought to the Warriors to play in the halves but is renowned for his versatility, having figured in every position across the spine during his seven season NRL career.

Nikorima was used at fullback regularly with the Broncos' Under-20 team, also in that position when they faced the Junior Warriors in the 2014 Holden Cup final.

Nikorima has also had a few interchange appearances at fullback for the Broncos but has only started two NRL matches as custodian, both in the 2017 season, though one was a semifinal, in a tight 13-6 victory over Penrith.

Nikorima has spent some time training in the position during pre-season and Warriors assistant coach Justin Morgan confirmed he was under consideration.

"He is definitely a chance to play fullback," said Morgan. "He has done it previously and we need somebody there in the early rounds while Reece is missing [who feels] comfortable in that role."

Kodi Nikorima during a training session. Photo / Photosport

Morgan said Rocco Berry had also been trialled there – and has some potential for the future – but they wanted the youngster to focus on his development at centre, given his short time in the sport.

The Warriors have three options to fill Walsh's spot in the matches against the St George Dragons (March 12) and Gold Coast Titans (March 19).

"We can put either Dallin at fullback, we can put Kodi there [and] we can even put Chanel Tavita-Harris there," said Morgan. "He's had a go there at training and is another genuine option for us. He is extremely fit, very brave and he's a natural ballplayer, which is what fullbacks are these days so he fits the criteria."

Watene-Zelezniak is the logical option. Almost one third of his NRL career has been at fullback (44 of 152 games) along with six of his 12 tests, usually when Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was unavailable.

Shifting him back would also cause the less disruption, though the 26-year-old is also seen as the best winger at the club.

The major puzzle in the Warriors' spine is who partners Shaun Johnson in the halves.

Both Tavita-Harris and Nikorima impressed for the Māori All Stars in their victory over the Indigenous All Stars on Saturday night and Morgan indicated they will use several different combinations in the upcoming trials.

"Shaun obviously has one spot locked in and we just need to decide on who might fit that other role for us," said Morgan. "Chanel's got the spot at the moment but he's been challenged by Kodi and also Ash Taylor."

Morgan explained there were "a lot of moving parts", depending on other positions.

"If we decide to play Josh Curran in the backrow and Jazz Tevga at 13, then either Chanel or Kodi might slot into the number 14 position," said Morgan. "But if we decided to put Josh Curran at 13 we might need Jazz at 14."

This season the Warriors intend to have a back up for hooker Wayde Egan on the bench every week, with the realisation that the game is becoming too fast for 80 minutes non-stop at dummy half.

"We need to carry two number nines," said Morgan. "Just to give Wayde the best chance to be that running number nine that we would like him to be."

It's expected the Warriors will field their strongest possible team against the Titans in Redcliffe on 26th February, with Saturday's game against the Storm in Melbourne likely to be more of a mix and match combination.