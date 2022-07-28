A lot of the Warriors' kicking burden has fallen on Shaun Johnson. Photo / Photosport

As Shaun Johnson runs out onto Mt Smart on Friday night to face the Melbourne Storm, you wouldn't blame him for having a second glance at his halves partner.

Johnson has played with different five eighths in each of the Warriors' last three matches, with Ronald Volkman, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Daejarn Asi all used.

It's reflected a pattern with the Warriors spine this season, where the only constant has been change, with Harris-Tavita preferred this week in the pivot position.

While many questioned Johnson's return – and still do – the current squad would be a bit lost without the 31-year-old, who has provided the playmaking foundation, only missing two matches through injury.

In 18 games this season, there have been six different halves pairings. The club have changed the combination nine times, which is tied for the most in the NRL this season alongside the Raiders.

The longest stint with the same duo has been four consecutive matches, which has only happened twice.

It's been especially chaotic since June, with Harris-Tavita (four games), Ronald Volkman (two) and Asi (one) all used.

Injuries have been a contributing factor, as well as an unforeseen retirement (Ash Taylor) and a mid-season departure (Kodi Nikorima).

But the lack of scrum base stability also reflects the constant search for solutions, given success has been so elusive this season.

"It's obviously not ideal," said Johnson of the spinal adjustments. "In any side you asked, you'd love to keep the same 17 together for the whole year and win footy games. But when you're not winning, you're asking the coaches to come up with solutions and this is what happens.

"So you get changes. Obviously some changes throughout the year have been out of our control but what we can control is the 17 boys that run out there, do a job so we get to stay together. And that's what we haven't been doing."

Shaun Johnson during a Warriors training session. Photo / Photosport

While Johnson is part of the leadership group, he stays away from any conversations with head coach Stacey Jones (or Nathan Brown before him) about which personnel might work best in the spine.

"I don't like being part of a selection process," said Johnson. "I just try to worry about doing my job and trust that the coaches will put the right people in the right positions to help us win."

The alignment of the Warriors' spine has been an issue all season.

While individuals have had their moments, they have lacked the structure of the top sides – who are often seamless and in sync – while too much of the kicking burden has fallen on Johnson, which has made the team predictable. Fifth tackle plays in the attacking zone have also been an Achilles heel, without the necessary variety or precision.

"We've been pretty inconsistent," agreed Johnson when asked about the spine. "We've had patches of footy that's probably replicated how we've gone as a side. Look at last plays; when we end our sets well, the team is in better spots to do what they need to do."

The Warriors started well last week in Canberra – forcing two early goal line dropouts – but couldn't maintain that level. Johnson insists it is not a mindset, but a "pure execution thing" and that was a focus of Tuesday's training.

Johnson hasn't had a vintage season by his standards, though his positive contributions have far outweighed the negative.

He remains confident that the team are on the right path, after competitive efforts against the Eels and Raiders, following the homecoming victory over the Tigers.

"There's multiple ways you can look at situations," said Johnson. "We played two top eight sides on the road. I'm not happy with the result. I'm not happy with the second half (against Canberra) but [the performance] gives me confidence and belief that we can match it with those sorts of teams."

Beyond the Storm clash, Johnson is also looking forward to watching wife Kayla Cullen at the Commonwealth Games, with the Silver Ferns campaign getting underway on Sunday.

"I'll be getting up for sure, cheering them on," said Johnson. "I'm just so proud that she's over there doing that."

Warriors' halves combinations in 2022

Shaun Johnson/Chanel Harris-Tavita - eight matches

Shaun Johnson/Daejarn Asi - five matches

Shaun Johnson/Ronald Volkman - two matches

Shaun Johnson/Kodi Nikorima - one match

Ash Taylor/Chanel Harris-Tavita - one match

Kodi Nikorima/Chanel Harris-Tavita - one match