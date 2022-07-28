Voyager 2021 media awards
NRL: The numbers behind the Warriors' inconsistent halves partnership

4 minutes to read
A lot of the Warriors' kicking burden has fallen on Shaun Johnson. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

As Shaun Johnson runs out onto Mt Smart on Friday night to face the Melbourne Storm, you wouldn't blame him for having a second glance at his halves partner.

Johnson has played with different five

