Shaun Johnson. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson is a chance to make an earlier than expected return for the Warriors this week.

The veteran halfback has been included on the side's extended bench for Saturday's fourth-round encounter with the Brisbane Broncos in Redcliffe at 5.00pm.

The 31-year-old was initially expected to be out for three to four weeks with a pectoral strain he picked up in the first-round loss to St George Illawarra.

Listed in jersey No 24, Johnson is back in training this week, which could see him come back into the line-up for his second appearance since his return to the Warriors.

Coach Nathan Brown has named Kodi Nikorima and Chanel Harris-Tavita as the starting halves.

They became the third different halves duo in three rounds when they teamed up in last Friday's scrappy 16-12 win over the Wests Tigers, the first time they had been used as a starting combination since June last year.

The only change to the 17 fielded against the Tigers sees second rower Bayley Sironen ruled out and Jack Murchie promoted from 18th man.

The team named features the same starting pack for third straight week.

Captain Addin Fonua-Blake has been a standout and made 150 metres from 15 carries last Friday, the third time he has made 150 or more metres this season. He also contributed 27 tackles.

Consistent yet again was loose forward Josh Curran with 141 metres from 15 runs and 28 tackles, landing him two more Dally M points.

The Warriors' forward rotation was adversely affected by a cut eye which reduced Eliesa Katoa to just 30 minutes but the back rower is fully recovered.

The first game at the Warriors' 2022 home ground Moreton Daily Stadium gives the area a foretaste of a Brisbane derby ahead of the Redcliffe Dolphins joining the NRL next year.

Several Warriors have ties to the Broncos.

Matt Lodge joined the Warriors last year after playing 65 times for Brisbane from 2018-2021 while fullback Reece Walsh was in the Broncos system before he was signed early last season.

Another is Nikorima, who played 86 games for Brisbane from 2015-2019, while centre Jesse Arthars is currently on a one year loan from the Red Hill club.

Warriors team v Broncos:

1 Reece Walsh

2 Adam Pompey

3 Jesse Arthars

4 Rocco Berry

5 Marcelo Montoya

6 Chanel Harris-Tavita

7 Kodi Nikorima

8 Addin Fonua-Blake (c)

9 Wayde Egan

10 Matt Lodge

11 Euan Aitken

12 Eliesa Katoa

13 Josh Curran

Interchange:

14 Jazz Tevaga

15 Bunty Afoa

16 Aaron Pene

17 Jack Murchie

Extended bench:

18 Taniela Otukolo

20 Ben Murdoch-Masila

21 Pride Petterson-Robati

22 Valingi Kepu

23 Junior Ratuva

24 Shaun Johnson

25 Edward Kosi