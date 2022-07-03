Shaun Johnson of the Warriors looks on as security guards tackle a pitch invader. Photo / Getty

The Warriors' return to Mt Smart Stadium has been marred by five separate pitch invaders disrupting their win over the Wests Tigers today.

Playing their first game at their home ground in more than 1000 days, the Warriors earned a hard-fought but ultimately convincing 20-2 victory.

But the match was interrupted on several occasions as security guards dealt with fans who had made their way onto the pitch, disrupting an otherwise joyous occasion in front of a sell-out crowd of 26,009.

There were faint echoes of the Warriors' opening game of 1995. Dave Dobbyn roused the crowd – especially with the "Loyal" singalong – before the team emerged to smoke, drums and fire from the far tunnel.

The match came a week after the Kiwis' win over Tonga at the same venue saw fights break out between fans in the stands.