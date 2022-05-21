Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

NRL: New Zealand Warriors bring in reinforcements after prop's mysterious exit

3 minutes to read
Matt Lodge has left the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Matt Lodge has left the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

The Warriors have moved to bring in a notable prop after the mysterious exit of Matt Lodge, while there is also concern over Addin Fonua-Blake's injury. Michael Burgess reports.

The Warriors are moving quickly to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.