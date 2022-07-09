Andrew Webster has previous experience with the Warriors. Photo / Photosport

Glowing references from Penrith coach Ivan Cleary were a critical factor in the appointment of Andrew Webster as the new Warriors coach.

Webster, who has been an assistant coach at the Panthers since the start of last season, was confirmed in the Mt Smart job on Friday.

As reported by the Herald on Thursday, the 40-year-old has a three-year contract, while interim coach Stacey Jones is expected to stay on as an assistant coach.

Webster will be a rookie head coach, having taken charge of three NRL games on a caretaker basis, though he has a wealth of experience in support roles.

That means there is an element of the unknown, but recommendations from Cleary helped to cement the Warriors' already positive appraisal of Webster, who had impressed as an assistant under Andrew McFadden in 2015 and 2016.

"I had a couple of chats with Ivan - he was hugely complimentary about his work ethic, the type of character that he is and what he can bring to the table as a coach," said Warriors chief executive Cameron George. "He has no doubt in his mind that he is a head coach."

Cleary is uniquely qualified to judge, after six seasons as Warriors coach (as well as two as an assistant).

"He understands the landscape better than most and knows Webby's experience here in the past and the skills and experience he has developed since will only help our footy club," said George.

The club received applications from "a number" of people, though Webster was always near the top of their list. George confirmed that there was a discussion with St Helens and Tonga coach Kristian Woolf – which coincided with a business trip by owner Mark Robinson to England – but Woolf had indicated he was more interested in moving back to Australia if he was to cut ties with the Super League club.

George said Webster received the "first formal offer the club had provided" while also confirming that Jones had not applied for the permanent role.

"Stacey has made it clear from day one that the role full time wasn't in his interests," said George.

However, all current staff will be retained, due to employment commitments already in place at the club.

George acknowledged that the decision could be seen as a risk, especially given the upheaval over the last three seasons, but was unequivocal in his confidence in Webster, who has been in coaching roles for more than 15 years at the Eels, Tigers, Panthers, Warriors and Hull Kingston Rovers.

"I have no doubt that Andrew Webster is ready to be in this role," said George. "It's a big decision and it's the right decision. I don't think you know if anyone is ready [to be a head coach] but you have to give them the chance."

A lot of weight was put on Webster's previous stint here, which helped him to understand the unique environment the club operates in and the logistical challenges of a transtasman competition.

While Webster will be given time to develop his style and have plenty of support put around him, success will also be expected in the short term.

"I don't like the word rebuild," said George. "He is not coming here to rebuild a club, he is coming here to win games and set a winning standard."