Andrew Webster is set to be named as the new Warriors head coach. Photo / Getty

Andrew Webster is set to be named as the new Warriors head coach. Photo / Getty

Andrew Webster is set to be the new Warriors coach.

There is still some final paperwork and details to be agreed, but Webster should be confirmed in the next 48 hours.

Webster, who is Penrith assistant coach, is expected to be given a three-year contract at the Mt Smart club and will take over at the end of the season.

And even though a new man at the helm often brings his own staff, it's almost certain that interim coach Stacey Jones will stay on as an assistant.

The Herald understands that Webster has been near the top of the Warriors list since they began their search after Nathan Brown's sudden departure in June.

St Helens and Tonga coach Kristian Woolf was also a strong contender, but he reportedly turned down the Warriors approach.

There has been talk about the likes of former Cowboys mentor Paul Green and ex-Cronulla coach Shane Flanagan once the Warriors post became available, but the Auckland club was more focused on identifying a rising talent in the coaching ranks.

Webster ticks a lot of boxes. He has previously coached at the Warriors, as an assistant to Andrew McFadden in the 2015 and 2016 seasons. He knows the club, understands its place in the landscape and has also lived in Auckland.

Webster has also built significant experience, after moving into coaching in his early 20s. He spent six years in England at Hull Kingston Rovers between 2006 and 2012 in various roles, the last three seasons as an assistant coach.

Andrew Webster. Photo / Getty

Upon his return to Australia he was the Under 20s coach at both the Wests Tigers and the Parramatta Eels before coming to the Warriors in 2015 and has since filled assistant roles at the Tigers and Panthers. He will also be part of the Toa Samoa staff at the upcoming World Cup.

Webster was part of the Panthers' premiership winning machine last season and has had the chance to learn off Ivan Cleary, regarded as one of the NRL's premier coaches, at both the Tigers and the Panthers.

Like Todd Payten and McFadden before him, he is seen as someone who is ready to make the next step.

The Tigers were also interested in Webster but he has opted for the Warriors.

Most of the roster is already in place for next season, though the incoming coach will have decisions to make on a couple of new recruits.

Webster's arrival will continue a staggering turnover of head coaches at the Warriors. He will be the seventh permanent head coach since 2011 (after Cleary, Brian McClennan, Matt Elliott, McFadden, Stephen Kearney and Brown) while Tony Iro, Payten and Jones have had spells as caretaker coaches.

There is hope that the Webster could be in place for the long term – akin to Cleary – and he will be given time to carve his own niche and turn the ship around.

Shaun Johnson, Jazz Tevaga and Bunty Afoa are the only survivors from when Webster was last at the club, along with Raiders fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who has recently signed to return next season.