Stacey Jones has been named interim head coach of the Warriors. Photo / Getty Images

Stacey Jones is ready to begin yet another Warriors rebuild.

The former halfback and club legend has stepped into the role of interim head coach for the remainder of the season, after Nathan Brown was relieved of his duties at the helm on Monday night.

The move came after Brown told the club he wasn't in a position to commit to moving to New Zealand to see out the final year of his contract in 2023, and followed a five-game losing streak that saw plenty of heat fall on the former head coach.

The role has been something of a poisoned chalice since the departure of Ivan Cleary at the end of 2011. Jones will be the club's eighth coach since the start of the 2012 campaign. In the history of the club, only Cleary (68-66-3) and Daniel Anderson (51-39-2) have coached the team to more wins than losses during their tenure.

Inheriting a team with a 4-9 record and languishing at 13th place on the ladder, Jones knows there is a lot of work to be done to get the team back on the right track and suggested there could be some big changes coming.

"We certainly have to make some changes, whether it be positional changes, but at the moment, the group now, we just need to be stable," Jones said.

"The big thing that has been evident for the last month, our resilience, our steel, our effort is not there and that's a part of the game we have to sort out before we can sort anything else out. That's a big focus for me.

"The players have been hurt by what's going on with performances and Browny leaving, but I had a really good meeting with the group and they're all really supportive. They'll get behind me with whatever I do; I've just got to make some tough calls moving forward."

While he admitted that he never had major aspirations to be an NRL head coach, Jones has been successful in charge at lower levels. He led the Warriors under-20s team to a title in 2014, before going on to coach the reserve grade team and ultimately work as an assistant with the NRL side.

Now at the helm of the first-grade side, he hasn't wasted time addressing what needs to improve.

"Our effort and what we're doing there is way off the mark," he said. "That was the message to the group this morning – we need to fix up small areas of our game to be better. We can't fix hundreds of things, but we can fix a couple of things that will make us a much better side."

Jones – whose first assignment comes in the form of sixth-placed Cronulla Sharks on Sunday night - says he knows there is no guarantee of anything further.

The Warriors have already received communications from agents and individuals in regards to the role and, with Jones at the helm for the remainder of 2022, can take their time in ensuring they get the right candidate.

"The club have been open and they're looking for the right person to take over," Jones said. "Whoever that person might be, they'll do their due diligence and I understand that. I've always wanted to coach – whether it be an assistant coach, coaching the under-20s or reserve grade – I certainly didn't have massive aspirations to be an NRL coach and it's come in this situation which is not ideal, but I'm going to give it my best shot and I know the club will find the right person to lead this club in the future.

"We'll see how it pans out, but I know the club will be looking for the right person. There are plenty of coaches out there and I understand the situation we are in. But right now, I'm just focusing on trying to get our season back on track."

Warriors v Cronulla Sharks

Sunday, 8:15pm.

Warriors: Reece Walsh, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Shaun Johnson, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Wayde Egan, Jazz Tevaga, Euan Aitken, Tohu Harris, Jack Murchie.

Reserves (from): Josh Curran, Dunamis Lui, Bunty Afoa, Bayley Sironen, Freddy Lussick, Aaron Pene, Eliesa Katoa, Jesse Arthars, Ronald Volkman.