Former Warriors playmaker James Maloney has been stood down by his French club. Photo / Getty

Former Warriors star James Maloney has been stood down by his French club after testing positive for cocaine.

Maloney, who played 75 games for the Warriors between 2010 and 2012, tested positive for the drug after a French domestic match between Lezignan and Carcassone in February.

He will now be suspended pending a decision in the case by the French anti-doping agency.

"It's up to him to provide some details," Lezignan president Alain Fabre told AFP. "We all know cocaine is a scourge throughout society. No one is out of its reach.

"Unfortunately we can't be behind all the players to watch over what they're doing when they're not at the club."

Given his age, 35, a lengthy suspension could bring an end to Maloney's league career.

Maloney joined Elite One Championship side Lezignan after leading the Catalans Dragons to last season's Super League final. The former Australian international is under contract at the semi-professional club until the end of June.

Maloney is a veteran of almost 250 NRL games, playing 14 State of Origin matches for New South Wales and earning three caps for the Kangaroos.

He joined the Warriors in 2010, having made his NRL debut for the Melbourne Storm the previous season, and helped the club reach the grand final in 2011.

Following his time at Mt Smart Stadium, Maloney played for the Roosters, Sharks and Panthers, winning two NRL titles before heading to France in 2020.