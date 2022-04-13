Glenn Moore was retained as Black Ferns coach, despite a damning review into the team's culture and environment. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Many of the glaring, long-standing issues exposed in the Black Ferns review point to one ideal candidate assuming the reins.

New Zealand Rugby, to the consternation of many, opted to retain head coach Glenn Moore through to the end of the home World Cup in October-November.

Regardless of how the Black Ferns fare in that pinnacle event, Allan Bunting should be approached to take over from next year.

Change is clearly needed. And Bunting is the best person for the job.

Moore has led the Black Ferns for the past eight years – a period that includes the 2017 World Cup victory. Yet he must accept responsibility for some of the most damning finds of the review.

So, too, must New Zealand Rugby accept it has presided over seemingly endemic issues facing the elite women's game, as it continues to dive headfirst into the semi-professional era without the proper support.

After the World Cup, a clean break that guarantees genuine evolution is necessary for all involved. At that point Moore can move on knowing he had a six-month period to try right the wrongs of last year's northern tour, where the Black Ferns suffered four record losses to England and France, with significantly enhanced support that includes Wayne Smith's presence.

In an ideal world the next Black Ferns coach would be a woman. Four-time World Cup champion Anna Richards, Hurricanes Poua assistant Victoria Grant and Canterbury set piece coach Whitney Hansen, an intern with the Black Ferns, offer immediate options.

NZ Rugby is belatedly attempting to overhaul pathways that have failed to nurture and promote female coaches. Developing those candidates will take time.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson with Phillipa Muir and Tammi Wilson Uluinayau during the Black Ferns cultural and environmental review press conference. Photo / Photosport

Asked about the prospect of a woman next leading the Black Ferns, review lead Phillipa Muir's response was telling.

"You've got to have the right people in the right places," Muir said. "One of the things we've identified is there needs to be greater investment by NZ Rugby in learning how to coach and work with women. That's something that is a work on here; bringing in those women, increasing those pathways. But at the end of the day it's about merit, it's about the right person for the job."

That brings us to Bunting. During his decade (2012-2021) with the Black Ferns Sevens team he established an inclusive culture of success.

Among other findings the Black Ferns review revealed there is no clear or consistent high performance vision; poor communication, a lack of diversity, disconnect between players and management and the need to dismantle systems and practices that only reflect a Pākehā world view.

In all respects, Bunting ticks those boxes.

After stepping up from assistant to co-coach with Cory Sweeney following the disappointing silver medal at the Rio Olympics, Bunting helped build one of the best cultures in New Zealand sport that culminated in a gold medal-winning side in Tokyo five years later.

Aside from their on-field dominance, the Black Ferns Sevens exuded unity and personality.

That's because Bunting and Sweeney led a group where player leadership was fully embraced at every turn. Senior players designed their purpose around humility, trust and authenticity.

Together the team established clear communication channels - recognising the difference between talking with rather than talking to athletes to evoke shared understanding of when the hard graft is needed.

Former Black Ferns Sevens head coach Allan Bunting. Photo / Photosport

From a holistic perspective, that team had balance. They made time to enjoy their surroundings while emphasising life outside of rugby to reduce the all-encompassing pressures and often fragile existence pro sport brings.

Ruby Tui was granted leave to join the team late before a tournament in France so she could work for Sky on an All Blacks test. Inspirational captain Sarah Hirini trained as a pilot. Stacey Fluhler ran her own business.

The energy the team invested in their values and mana inspired everything they did.

While the Black Ferns review was highly critical of a lack of cultural diversity, particularly given the team's 75 per cent Māori and Pasifika composition, the sevens side lived and breathed daily customs.

Tikanga Māori brought their vision to life through Karakia to start and end the weeks. Haka and waiata were interspersed to welcome and farewell members. Gratitude sat at the heart of harmony.

Since stepping away from the sevens scene, in order to spend time with his three children, Bunting led the Chiefs Manawa to an unbeaten inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki title that finished with a 35-0 victory against the Blues last month.

Behind the scenes Bunting is also working with Clayton McMillian's Chiefs this season, and may yet join the Black Ferns prior to the World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby has promised the Black Ferns review will be the catalyst for major change in the women's game.

From the top down, succession planning needs to start now for the Black Ferns.

That process should begin by sounding out Bunting to take charge, with Hansen, Richards or Grant as possible assistants.

Bunting alone is not the solution to the widespread issues unearthed in the women's game but, in this context, no one else boasts a comparable proven track record of instilling inclusive, successful cultures at the elite level.

Break out the cheque book

Chanel Harris-Tavita in action. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors would be mad to let Chanel Harris-Tavita slip through their grasp. The off-contract half is testing the market this season, and his influential performance last weekend in the golden point victory over the Cowboys has surely raised his price tag.

Shaun Johnson nailed the winning field goal but he played second fiddle to Harris-Tavita who made one huge early hit that forced an error, the match-turning 40-20 which sparked Josh Curran's try and the skip ball to send Euan Aitken over. As if that wasn't enough, Harris-Tavita was there to dive on the ball and save a try at the end of regulation time, cutting up his face in the process.

Harris-Tavita isn't a flashy half and he wants to add a more threatening running game this season. At 23, he has plenty of development left in his game and he brings a defensive edge few others in his role offer.

You just know if the Warriors don't lock Harris-Tavita down he will move to another NRL club and follow Isaiah Papali'i's lead in blossoming elsewhere.

Why wait? Sign him up now.

Fury's mob boss mate under siege

Boxing's dark side has been laid bare in a plot that would make a must-watch Netflix series as alleged Irish crime boss Daniel Kinahan was targeted with fresh sanctions and a $5m (NZ$7.3m) bounty by the US government on Wednesday.

Kinahan has close ties to heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, having launched boxing management company MTK Global. The pair were photographed together weeks ago in Dubai.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman recently said Kinahan had his full support and praised him for "improving boxers' lives in a special way".

Irish police commissioner Drew Harris left no doubt about the Kinahan family's affairs.

"What was implicit before, and what some individuals could choose to ignore, is absolutely explicit — if you deal with the individuals who are sanctioned as part of the Kinahan organised crime gang, you are dealing with criminals engaged in drug trafficking," he said. "And, indeed, as we have seen here very tragically in Ireland and also in Spain, murderous feuds [and people] who will resort to vicious actions up to and including murder."

Betting tip

Record: 3/9 (-$31.3)

The Chiefs inability to score, despite the Blues copping three yellow cards, blew last week's tip.

This week I like the Crusaders 1-12 margin at $3. The Blues last defeated the Crusaders in 2004. While last week's resolute defensive effort offers hope, the Crusaders at home remains one of the toughest domestic challenges in world rugby.

Question

After winning the Masters, Scottie Scheffler heaped praise on his caddie which led to a heated argument between my flat-mate and I. He said Tedd Scott was a great sportsman but I took issue with that suggestion. Help settle the debate – should a caddie be considered a sportsman/woman? Warwick, Matamata

I'm no golf aficionado. As a glorified hacker I've never had the pleasure of a caddie. Clearly the best caddies offer insight into distance, clubs, courses, conditions, lines. Those golfers with long-time caddies probably rely on them in part for mental skills guidance too. Caddie's don't take the shots, though. I would liken a caddie to a coach, not an athlete. That's not to downplay their importance. Coaches are integral to any team. But they are responsible for the strategic element rather than the act of performing.

Send in your questions to liam.napier@nzme.co.nz.