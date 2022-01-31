Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

'Not judging ourselves on result': How All Whites will set-up for Uzbekistan

3 minutes to read
Alex Greive of New Zealand in action during their international friendly match between Jordan and New Zealand at New York University Stadium. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Alex Greive of New Zealand in action during their international friendly match between Jordan and New Zealand at New York University Stadium. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

The All Whites have lost a senior player for the upcoming match with Uzbekistan (Wednesday 4am NZT) but gained the services of two other key men.

Playmaker Sarpreet Singh, the team's main creative force, hasn't

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.