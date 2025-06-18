Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.
Porteous’ pursuit of excellence began at 11 years old.
Following his brother into the sport, he quickly stood out all on his own.
At just 14 years old, he was the first New Zealander, and the youngest in the world at the time, to land a triple-cork 1440.
He became a Junior World Champion and soon after an Olympic bronze medallist at just 16. It was at his second winter Olympics that he nailed a dream run winning just New Zealand’s second gold at 20 years old.
Other Olympians may wait for the spotlight on their sport once every four years, but freeskiing is part of the high-profile X Games- an event that has energy all of its own, focusing on a wider entertainment ecosystem around the action.
An athlete like Porteous, will have sat out of much of the socialising his peers have plugged into. It’s no wonder that the opportunities in that space may now be more attractive.
Rather than stepping away, Porteous is stepping sideways, uniquely positioned to apply his experiences as an athlete to others coming now into focus - creating rather than competing in this next phase of his freeskiing career.
In this, we should be cheering him on.
Just as he inspired us on the slopes, Porteous can inspire New Zealanders to see the wider opportunities sport has to offer, reminding us that while our time at the top may be limited, our time in the sport doesn’t need to be.
An Olympics is just one goal, there are whole lives to be lived. If we limit ourselves to the idea that success is purely gold, we will be unable to win any joy in what follows.
By redefining his relationship with freeskiing, Porteous is defining success on his terms.
Part of growing up is deciding the point at which we step off the path that has been laid out for us - one that defines the markers of success based on our society’s expectations.
It’s about looking inward and finding the joy we are called towards then giving ourselves permission to chase it.
Nico Porteous has spent the last decade of his life, growing up in front of us.
In his next step, I wish him every success, however he defines it