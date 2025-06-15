Despite stepping away from halfpipe competition, Porteous is not retiring from skiing.

He plans to maintain his level of skiing and remain active in the sport through filming, product development, and other competitive events.

“I still love skiing and I want to keep skiing to the best of my abilities and keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the sport.

Gold medal winner Nico Porteous will take part in the Jossi Wells Invitational. Photosport

“Ultimately, I’m ready for something new. What that looks like I’m not exactly sure but over the past few seasons I’ve enjoyed filming and producing videos, as well as working on gear and product design.

“There are also other events, like Natural Selection Ski, that I’m keen to explore. I’m open to new opportunities and excited to see what the next chapter looks like.”

Porteous made history for New Zealand in 2022, landing a right and left double corked 1620 combination to win Olympic gold in the halfpipe at the Beijing Winter Games, beating two-time defending champion David Wise.

Four years earlier, he stomped a stunning run to win bronze as a 16-year-old at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics.

After taking a break from competition in 2023, Nico returned to competition in 2024 and claimed the silver medal at the 2024 Aspen X Games.

His career highlights also include two X-Games gold medals, a World Championship title, and five World Cup medals. Porteous is widely credited with helping to drive the progression and creativity of freeski halfpipe and inspire a new generation of Kiwi snow sports athletes.

“What I’ve achieved wouldn’t have been possible without an amazing team of people behind me.

“First of all, I’d like to thank my family for all their support. Mum and Dad have made this dream come true, and getting to ski alongside my brother Miguel has been such a cool experience.

“My sponsors have been a huge part of my journey, and I’m so grateful for their support. Snow Sports New Zealand and High Performance Sport NZ have also played such an important role and the results I’ve had wouldn’t have happened without their help.”

Porteous says he wishes the Snow Sports NZ team well and will be cheering them on in Milan. Compatriot Finley Melville Ives will be a strong medal chance after winning the halfpipe world title in March.

“It’s super inspiring to see this new batch of athletes coming through. The future of the sport is looking really bright in New Zealand and I can’t wait to see them in action in Milano Cortina.”

Snow Sports New Zealand CEO Nic Cavanagh congratulated Nico on his career and acknowledged his significant contribution to his sport both in New Zealand and internationally.

“On behalf of Snow Sports NZ I would like to thank Nico for his contribution to his sport - not just the countless titles, podiums and medals, but also for his creativity, his passion and his unwavering commitment,” said Cavanagh.

“The legacy Nico will leave on both the freeski halfpipe and wider snow sports community is nothing short of monumental and will endure for generations to come. The entire team at Snow Sports NZ wishes Nico all the best and we can’t wait to see what he does next – it will undoubtedly be great.”