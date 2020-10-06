For Brandon Smith, taking candy from a baby is as easy as, well, taking candy from a baby.

But the karma bus came crashing into the Melbourne Storm star after he was caught red-handed making Craig Bellamy's grandson cry because he was playing mind games with his coach.

As the Storm marched onto their bus bound for Brisbane ahead of Saturday night's 36-24 qualifying final win over Parramatta at Suncorp Stadium, supporters at the club's Sunshine Coast base made a guard of honour to wish them well.

Among the well-wishers was Bellamy's grandson but Smith showed him no love at all, casually plucking a lollipop out of the unsuspecting youngster's hand as he strolled past.

Advertisement

The problem — apart from the bleeding obvious of Smith bringing the little fella to tears — was the Storm utility was unaware he had a camera trained on him, which captured his every move.

It's why the New Zealand hooker was forced to wear headgear during a live TV interview on Nine's 100 % Footy on Monday night, because he was declared "goose of the week" for his cold-blooded crime.

Brandon Smith was caught red-handed. Photo / Channel 9

"They had a little wall for us before we got on the bus to go away for our trip to play at Suncorp," Smith said.

"I thought I'd get one up on Bellamy and I stole his grandson's lollipop.

"I didn't know the camera was watching us and when I stole the lollipop he started crying and everyone saw it."

Melbourne sent the vision of Smith's sin to Nine and it was played for footy fans everywhere to see.

Smith said life in the bubble isn't too taxing because Storm players and staff are relaxing in the Queensland sunshine while Melburnians have suffered through lockdown during a bitter Victorian winter.

He's hopeful his side can win the premiership as a way of lifting the spirits of fans who have been among those Australians most affected by Covid-19.

Advertisement

Melbourne have this weekend off before playing a preliminary final the following week for a spot in the grand final.