Former New Zealand Warriors coach Stephen Kearney is set to reunite with coach Craig Bellamy and the Melbourne Storm for the 2021 NRL season.

Kearney, who was sacked by the Warriors in June while they were in camp in New South Wales, will return to the club as Craig Bellamy's deputy.

The club confirmed the news on their website.

Kearney previously spent five years at the Storm under Bellamy, helping them win two premierships and three minor premierships, which they were later stripped of due to gross salary cap breaches.

Advertisement

During Kearney's time the club won 86 out of 120 games.

He will replace Jason Ryles, who is departing Melbourne for a role with England rugby union.

Former Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has found himself a new role in the NRL. Photo / Photosport

Melbourne Storm General Manager of Football Frank Ponissi says they are thrilled to have someone of Kearney's calibre come on board.

"He is a quality coach and an outstanding person who, along with his wife Piri, will warmly welcomed back to our club.

"While Stephen will be an assistant coach under Craig Bellamy, we are changing our coaching structure for 2021, with Marc Brentnall, Aaron Bellamy and Ryan Hinchcliffe taking on extra coaching responsibilities with our NRL squad.

"Stephen will have a mentoring role with both Aaron and Ryan, as well as assisting Craig, and we look forward to the input he will have across our football department."

Kearney also appeared in 139 games for the Storm during his playing career.

Stephen Kearney during his first stint with the Melbourne Storm. Photo / Photosport

The 48-year-old was reportedly in talks with the Brisbane Broncos over an assistant role. He too spent time at the Queensland club underneath head coaches Anthony Griffin and Wayne Bennett, and helped guide Brisbane to the 2015 grand final.

Advertisement

While roles as an assistant have chalked up plenty of wins, Kearney's time as the head has been anything but successful. He signed with the Parramatta Eels in 2011 on a three-year deal as their head coach. It was a move that proved disastrous as Kearney managed just nine wins in 41 games before being sacked.

His time with the Warriors over three and a half years delivered one finals appearance and 33 wins in 78 games.