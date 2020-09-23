Four Australian-based players are set for a lengthy - and expensive - quarantine when they fly to New Zealand to link up with the New Zealand Men's netball side. But, as Cheree Kinnear reports, they have now been given some assistance.

Netball New Zealand have confirmed they'll contribute to some of the costs facing the New Zealand Men's netball side for their upcoming series against the Silver Ferns.

The men's team are set to take on the Ferns, a New Zealand A side and the New Zealand Under 21s in Palmerston North late next month, but their four overseas-based players are set to have to pay some of their own way in order to take part.

Earlier this week, the Herald revealed that the team's Australian-based players were preparing to pay thousands in quarantine costs due to not meeting the law's requirement of staying in the country for 90 days or more.

New Zealand's quarantine costs for an individual is $3100, while some players may also have to pay an additional cost of more than $3000 when returning to Australia - dependant on their home state's laws.

Melbourne-based New Zealand Men's shooter Junior Levi told the Herald the situation left him and teammates with a lot of consider, although he ultimately opted to play, being named in the squad announced today.

"It's been really tumultuous because for all of us, we have to weigh up the time away and the financial costs of quarantining in New Zealand and then participating and then coming back home to quarantine here," Levi said.

"At this point in time we have to front the costs as individuals and that's always been how men's netball has worked here in Australia and across the Tasman, it's self-funded for the most part ... we've made the personal decision to front up and face those costs but it's been really testing."

Although unable to confirm exact figures, Netball New Zealand Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said they were working closely with the New Zealand Men's Netball Association to help cover some of the costs.

"We are making a contribution toward the costs," she said. "I think where we're at, we're working really closely to be able to bring this event together.

"We're working with them around their landing costs once they arrive here in New Zealand which is not insignificant."

NZ Men's Association President David Pala'amo thanked Netball NZ for their help, and noted that their expectations for the Australian-based players picked in the side were clear.

"New Zealand players that are based overseas, our Association is quite clear that if you want to partake in any series, those players meet the costs.

"We're a voluntary-based organisation, we don't have huge funds like other sports do, but we're all pulling together to do what we can for them, to help them out as much as possible and that's just part of the nature of our sport.

"Netball New Zealand have been amazing … they've been right up there with their help, they've been extremely helpful. Both Netball NZ and NZ Men's are doing as much as we can to help our Australian-based players out."