NRL star Addin Fonua-Blake has confirmed that he will be joining the Warriors next season after asking to leave the Manly Sea Eagles.

Fonua-Blake, who still had two years left in his contract at Manly, told his club that he and his young family wanted to move away from Sydney last week.

The Tongan international took to Instagram today to announce his move.

"Hardest decision I've had to make of my career but after six years with this family my time has come to an end," Fonua-Blake said.

Advertisement

"I'd like to thank everyone from the coaching staff and all the players to all the loyal fans that stuck with us/me through every hard time we had over the past 6 years.

"Excited/Nervous about what waits for me next at the Warriors."

Reports out of Australia last week suggested the Warriors matched Fonua-Blake's current deal with Manly in a $850,000 three-year offer.

Fonua-Blake's addition will inject an established presence into an already deep forward pack for 2021, that also includes Kane Evans and Ben Murdoch-Masila.

The 24-year-old leads all NRL front-rowers for metres-per-run with more than 10 and has a tackle efficiency rating of over 93 per cent.

He has also seen his fair share of controversy. In July, he copped a two-match ban and a $20,000 fine for calling referee Grant Atkins a 'f***ing retard', as well as being one of a number of players to refuse receiving flu vaccinations that were mandatory for players to cross the Queensland border.