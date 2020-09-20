Raiders 26

Warriors 14

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's NRL season is over, and the career of a great Kiwi could be heading the same way.

In a match which included the sight of Raiders coach Ricky Stuart hurling a plastic water bottle out of his window, the Warriors couldn't sustain their first half form as they fell to a 26-14 defeat.

Tuivasa-Sheck, truly magnificent in the Warriors' tricky NRL campaign across the Tasman, departed in the 60th minute with a hamstring problem that will keep him out of the final game against the Sea Eagles.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck leaves the field injured. Photo / Photosport

The captain will receive plenty of plaudits, as his Warriors revealed a new tough persona and promised plenty for the future with a series of credible performances under interim coach Todd Payten.

Some of the attention this week will also centre on the plans of 34-year-old forward Adam Blair, who it is understood may announce his retirement.

A host of signings have put even more pressure on Blair's position - he is currently reconsidering his future, even though there is a year left on his lucrative contract. Blair, who played as an interchange forward against the Raiders, has played 330 NRL matches at four clubs since 2006 plus 51 tests, second only to the legendary Kiwi hardman Ruben Wiki.

The Warriors, already out of finals contention, were hurt badly by two long-range intercept tries from the Raiders in a wild, controversial and scruffy game. And they couldn't apply the killer first-half blows when they were often in charge.

But they fought to the end, and incoming coach Nathan Brown will arrive at a club which - finally - appears to be on the right track.

The Raiders finished the stronger in a relatively calm second half compared to a crazy first spell.

Peta Hiku scored a double. Photo / Photosport

The first half in Canberra was a carnival of chaos.

The Raiders led 16-14 at the break, and nobody, not even the men from the Australian capital will know how.

It could easily have been a 20-6 lead to the Warriors by the 33rd minute. But when Jazz Tevaga threw a pass which begged for a try, it landed in space and Raiders wing Semi Valemei pounced.

He sprinted almost the length of the field, with lead chaser Chanel Harris-Tavita having no chance of making up any ground. Potential turning points don't come any clearer.

In no particular order, the first half included all of the below.

Raiders coach Stuart hurled a water bottle out of his coaching box, in protest at referee Chris Sutton's marginal sin bin call against Jack Wighton; a decent scrap between the sides was sparked by a scrum clash between Josh Papalii and Lachlan Burr with the big Canberra man penalised; Papalii compounded the problem being penalised for pulling the hair of Tohu Harris, the Raiders lost halfback George Williams early to an HIA.

The Raiders and Warriors clash. Photo / Photosport

The highlight was a sensational Raiders try, inspired by the desperate measures of outstanding second rower Elliott Whitehead, with Hudson Young scooping up the ball with great skill to give the Raiders a lead on halftime.

The Warriors had dominated the half, with two tries to Peta Hiku getting his side on the front foot.

The Raiders - chasing a top four spot - were unlucky to lose brilliant playmaker Wighton, who was sin binned for a marginal offside, after a run of penalties against the Raiders.

When he left, his side was behind 10-6. On his return, they led by 16-14. Then he promptly dropped the kickoff reception. It was a fitting conclusion to a crazy half.

Raiders 26 (Semi Valemei 2, Jarrod Croker, Hudson Young, Nick Cotric tries; Croker 2 cons, pen)

Warriors 14 (Peta Hiku 2 tries; Chanel Harris-Tavita 2 cons, pen)

Halftime: 16-14