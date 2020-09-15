One mission accomplished for Bavella, one to go.

That is how trainer Lance Noble is feeling ahead of the draw for the first Group 1 of the season at Hastings after sneaking his speedster mare into the $200,000 Tarzino Trophy.

Just a few weeks ago, Bavella looked huge odds to even make the field for Saturday's 1400m first leg of the Triple Crown, especially after she didn't make the cut for the Foxbridge Plate at Te Rapa 11 days ago, a top-two finish in which would have given her automatic entry into the Tarzino.

Bavella was super impressive winning a support race that day but then Noble and owners Brendan and Jo Lindsay were left waiting to see if the 4-year-old would get her shot

at a Group 1 victory which would enormously embellish her broodmare career.

After a host of defections, including well-favoured entries Prise De Fer, Julius, Travelling Light and finally Demonetization, Bavella will end up making the final field to be announced late this morning with a couple of spots to spare.

"That was the first task, just getting her into the race," said Noble. "Now she is in, I think she is ready to go a big race, but the next crucial part is getting a draw.

"Something not too wide, so she can get handy and sit just off the speed would be perfect.

"After that, who knows? I think she can definitely run top three and then the question is whether she can go with those tough weight-for-age horses.

"But I think she can. I think she has the speed to be a factor."

Bavella was already just in the field by the time Demonetization pulled out yesterday, trainer Nigel Tiley not willing to risk him.

"He has a bruised heel but it is nothing too serious," says Tiley.

"But it wasn't like he was just going to turn up and win the race, so I didn't want to take him all the way down there after an interrupted week.

"So he will have an easy week and be set for the mile [Windsor Park Plate] there on October 3."

Bavella, ridden by Leith Innes, returns to scale after winning at Te Rapa earlier this month. Photo / Trish Dunell

He got as short as fourth favourite for the Tarzino but Bavella now holds that spot at $12, with Avantage the $1.70 favourite, Jennifer Eccles at $6.50 and Tavi Mac the $8.50 third favourite.

That market is nearly certain to change dramatically after the barrier draws around 11am today.

On the subject of pre-draw markets, Te Awamutu superstar Catalyst is the $6 third favourite for his Sydney debut in A$500,000 The Shorts at Randwick on Saturday.

He pleased new rider Glen Boss in trackwork yesterday as he prepared for the 1100m Group 2 in which victory would give him a great shot at securing a slot in next month's

A$15 million Everest.