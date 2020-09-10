Hawke's Bay United player Kaeden Atkins will need a week away from the construction site after receiving a call-up to the New Zealand Under-20s.

The 19-year-old, an apprentice builder, said he was delighted to get his first call-up at international level earlier this week.

Atkins will play with the All Whites Under-20 squad at their training camp from September 28 to October 1.

The defender said he will need four days off his building apprenticeship course to take part.

"Sometimes training is hard as I'm already drained after work, but it's all right as I get to play football," he said.

The former Napier Boys' High School student said he has had his sights on an international call-up since joining the Hawke's Bay United and Napier City Rovers set-up two years ago.

"I'm really excited to get there and take this awesome opportunity and hopefully get named in the squad going forward," he said.

"Making the Under-20s has always been my goal since joining Rovers in 2018."

Atkins was a key member of the Napier City Rovers squad in their 2018 title winning campaign and last year's Chatham Cup win.

The centre-back says his focus will not stray from an important National League season with Hawke's Bay United.

"My goal this season for the team is to finish in the top four definitely," he said.

"But more so personally, I'm hoping to work and reflect on each game on my own performances."

Kaeden Atkins will play with the All Whites U20 squad at a four-day training camp. Photo / File

Hawke's Bay United head coach Chris Greatholder said this could be the start of a journey for his defender.

"To get to that next level takes a bigger sacrifice, harder work and a real dedication to the game and we are really looking forward to helping him with that," he said.

"He has been in some good environments in the last few years and his growth has been very quick."

Greatholder said the Under-20s camp will be an eye-opener.

"The game moves quicker, there's less time and space, decision making and execution needs to be more consistent. It will be great learning for him and the perfect time," he said.

Atkins said his dream is to play football full-time, with hopes of landing a professional contract in the future.

"I love it here in New Zealand, but I'm keen to travel and play football overseas," he said.

"Training and playing full-time would help any player and getting your foot in the door like these camps, in and around the best players in your age group, will hopefully help."