The St-George Illawarra Dragons have shared a heartwarming video of rookie Cody Ramsey learning he'll be making his first-grade debut for the club with the 20-year-old providing a very Aussie reaction to the news.

The Dragons shared the video on Twitter of interim coach Dean Young breaking the news to Ramsey that he will start against the Raiders on Saturday.

"Have you got anything on Saturday arvo at 3?" the coach begins the conversation.

"No. Why?" Ramsey responds before Young tells him he'll be making his debut for the club.

"F*** off...far out that's crazy," the young winger replies.

Ramsey then calls his father to break the news and he had a similar reaction.

"I'm making my debut this week," Ramsey tells his father before Ramsey senior replies "You f***** beauty".

Ramsey impressed for the club during the Nines tournament earlier this year, being named in the team of the tournament after finishing as joint leading try scorer.

The Dragons currently sit 11th on the NRL table with six wins and 11 defeats.