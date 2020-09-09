Manchester United have released the first official pictures of their third jersey for the 2020/21 Premier League season – and fans aren't impressed.

Following leaked images of the kit last week, leading to a split in opinion from fans, the Premier League club officially unveiled its jarring black and white alternate jersey.

Manufacturers Adidas described it as "visually distinctive" and "disruptive", with the 'zebra' pattern supposedly an homage to the 110th anniversary of United's first striped kit.

"From United's first striped kit over 100 years ago, to the eye-catching designs of the 1970s and 80s, the latest release aims to provide a fresh update to tradition, while delivering a vibrant new print," Adidas said in a statement.

"To create this new design, adidas re-drew, hacked and re-imagined combined elements from various jerseys throughout the club's long history to create a bold new pattern. Utilising United's iconic club colours of red, white and black the kit is an original story with a modern update.

"The result is surprising, unexpected and demonstrates a continued ambition to push the boundaries of shirt design."

🧵 New threads for the birthday boy ⤵️#MUFC @B_Fernandes8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2020

The controversial jersey was unveiled by several players and club legend David Beckham.

However, many fans were quick to express their shock and horror, with some calling it the "worst of all time".

This new @ManUtd Jersey looks like a zebra crossing.



So don't be too shocked when teams walk all over them every time they change into it. pic.twitter.com/4yqnYwBQPv — Chim Chisiza (@ChimTC) September 5, 2020

The puns for when Man Utd play in their third kit are incoming



"Pogba galloping through the Midfield like Zebra in the Serengeti"#MUFC #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/RqyJiE3dB3 — 🇿🇼YT: You Know The Score🇿🇼 (@shingy_ldn) September 8, 2020

That Zebra kit has to be our worst of all time without doubt, but also up there with the worst of all time in general. — Josh 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Jonesy17FIFA) September 5, 2020

The statement continued: "Manchester United's relationship with all-over stripes goes back to the team's first year at its home in Old Trafford, when the team wore a classic blue and white striped shirt as the alternative kit. The collar on this new jersey features a '110 years of stripes' sign off, signifying the history of the club's jerseys.

"Most memorably, adidas brought disruptive jersey graphics into the world of football at the end of the 1980s, causing a visual revolution in shirt design. It is these graphics, and the spirit of bringing a new approach and innovation to the field, that inspired the design of the 2020/21 third kit launched today.

"The authentic shirt meets the latest temperature regulating innovations thanks to the integration of HEAT.RDY – KEEP COOL, adidas' cooling technology that keeps the wearer feeling cool, dry and confident in the game. The replica shirt offers similar benefits thanks to the inclusion of AEROREADY – FEEL READY technology, that helps players feel comfortable and ready to play.

"While the team will take to the field wearing the jersey with accompanying white shorts and white socks, there will also be a short and sock with the same pattern as the shirt, available for fans to buy."

