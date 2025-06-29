Angus Kilkolly’s courage

It’s one thing to lose two members of your family to tragic deaths – it’s another to tell the world about it. But that was what Auckland City FC striker Angus Kilkolly decided to do, opening up to the NZ Herald (and other media) about the passing of his father and brother over the last three years and how football has helped him through the grief.

Angus Kilkolly celebrates a goal in the 2024 National League final, seven months after his father had passed away. Photo / Photosport

Bayern Munich blitzkrieg

Bayern Munich were, in many ways, the worst possible draw. Not only one of the biggest clubs in the world but the German giants also have a ruthless, unsentimental mentality.

“They are known for that,” a leading French football journalist told the Herald. “Their fans always demand more.“

Bayern Munich's Sacha Boey celebrates his goal. Photo / Photosport

That was shown in their performance, as Bayern never really relented, despite the massive gulf in class and Auckland City’s obvious struggles. It got a bit embarrassing, epitomised by veteran Thomas Muller’s over-the-top celebrations after he scored their simple 10th goal in the final minutes.

The bounceback

It’s bad enough to suffer a 10-0 hiding – but even worse when the eyes of the football world is feasting upon your fate. Almost overnight, Auckland City became world-famous, after suffering the biggest margin of defeat at a Fifa men’s club tournament. Things were very dark for 48 hours but the players managed to regroup, helped by a surprising number of supportive messages and emails from around the globe.

“The world didn’t go on the attack,” Watson said. “They understood what we faced.”

Benfica

If the Boca Juniors match was the most eye-catching result, the most startling period was the first half against Benfica. They defied the Portuguese giants for 52 minutes – with young goalkeeper Nathan Garrow outstanding – before an unfortunate penalty seconds before the break. In sweltering temperatures, it was an impressive display of fortitude and a sign of what was to come five days later against Boca, even if the second half blew out against the Portuguese.

Garrow the great

Goalkeeper Nathan Garrow was a brilliant story. An engineering student at the University of Auckland, he wasn’t even sure of any game time in the United States, with Conor Tracey ahead of him in the pecking order. But Garrow got a chance after the Bayern match and took it superbly, making 14 saves in the Benfica clash.

Though he couldn’t stop either of Angel Di Maria’s penalties, the fact he was sharing a pitch with the Argentina World Cup winner – who has played almost 1000 professional matches, including 145 games for his country – was mind-blowing.

Three years ago, when Di Maria, who has turned out for Real Madrid, Paris St Germain, Juventus, Manchester United and Benfica in a glittering career, was scoring the second goal in the World Cup final, Garrow was still a student at Botany Downs Secondary College. The 20-year-old still relies on financial help from his parents to fork out for his supply of gloves across a season, though maybe not for too much longer.

Auckland City goalkeeper Nathan Garrow had a game to remember against Argentina giants Boca Juniors in Nashville. Photo / Photosport

Boca held

Given Boca Juniors and their standing in world football, this result will be celebrated in the annals of New Zealand football history. A draw against any opposition at this tournament would have been a mighty achievement but to do against the celebrated South American giants was something else, as shown by the reaction of Brazilian and Argentine media since.

While Auckland City rode their luck – with Boca hitting the crossbar twice within 90 first-half seconds – they were resolute and resilient, mostly able to keep the Boca threats at arm’s length, despite facing 40 shots. It was staggering stuff, given most pundits were predicting another heavy scoreline, with the physical and mental fatigue that Auckland City had accrued.

The million-dollar goal

Before this tournament, Auckland City FC defender Christian Gray had scored five times in a 121-match senior career, against Hawke’s Bay, Canterbury United, Wellington Olympic, Hamilton Wanderers and Tahiti’s AS Pirae. His sixth came against Boca Juniors, a second-half header that was replayed across the globe. And it will be remembered as the $1.6 million goal, the amount of extra prizemoney (US$1m) that was earned from that result.

Auckland City FC's Christian Gray scores and celebrates his goal against Boca Juniors at the Fifa Club World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Edging the professionals

The stupendous Boca Juniors result also ensured that Auckland City finished with a better record than five professional clubs at the event. The Seattle Sounders (USA), the Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan), Ulsan HD (Korea), Wydad AC (Morocco) and Pachuca (Mexico) all went home with three defeats from their group matches, even if the margins in their games were mostly tighter than Auckland’s.

A victory for Vuksich

Auckland City FC chairman Ivan Vuksich has been a titan of the domestic scene and the team’s spirited performance in the United States was a fitting tribute. Vuksich has been at the helm since the club was founded in 2004 and before that was heavily involved with sister outfit Central United.

An inspirational leader, Vuksich has driven high standards at Kiwitea Street for decades but sets a grand example with his work ethic and professionalism. Like everyone associated with the club, he would have been privately fearful of what might unfold at this tournament but always remained optimistic behind the scenes, a vital ballast for players and staff alike.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for the New Zealand Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns. He is a co-host of the Big League podcast.