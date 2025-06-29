Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Fifa Club World Cup: How Auckland City FC’s wild ride charmed the football world

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Auckland City FC's Christian Gray celebrates his goal at the Fifa Club World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Auckland City FC's Christian Gray celebrates his goal at the Fifa Club World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Over a period of two weeks in the United States, Auckland City FC captured more global headlines than any New Zealand football team since the All Whites at the 2010 Fifa World Cup. While most of those were initially for their painful struggles, there was a Cinderella ending, with the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport