Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Stephen Hoyle to swap New Zealand amateur league football for pro A-League

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Stephen Hoyle is set to swap Bluewater Stadium for fulltime football across the Tasman. Video / Neil Reid

Weekly player payments of $150 to play in New Zealand Football’s top-tier domestic leagues are set to be a thing of the past for A-League-bound Stephen Hoyle.

The fulltime professional football landscape now awaits the veteran Napier City Rovers player, and the side’s assistant coach for the past two seasons,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand