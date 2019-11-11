The 2020 Warriors 'Kiwi Bushshirt Jersey' was released yesterday as part of the team's new range of jerseys available for purchase.

The jersey is billed as a special strip in Wellington colours, and will be worn as a one-off, when the Warriors take on the North Queensland Cowboys in Wellington on June 27.

The Warriors described the kit as being "decked out in traditional Wellington colours of yellow and black, with inspiration from the Kiwi bush shirt," but the jersey has quickly received a not-so-positive reaction from fans online.

Described on the site as a "design set to turn heads,"

