The 2020 Warriors 'Kiwi Bushshirt Jersey' was released yesterday as part of the team's new range of jerseys available for purchase.

The jersey is billed as a special strip in Wellington colours, and will be worn as a one-off, when the Warriors take on the North Queensland Cowboys in Wellington on June 27.

The Warriors described the kit as being "decked out in traditional Wellington colours of yellow and black, with inspiration from the Kiwi bush shirt," but the jersey has quickly received a not-so-positive reaction from fans online.

Described on the site as a "design set to turn heads," the jersey features a yellow and black flannel pattern with Warriors branding across the top and on the sleeves.

Advertisement

The jersey hasn't been received well by fans, with many slamming the design as "ugly" and a "joke" on social media.

"Just like the team's performance last year....this has to be some sort of joke....Please," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"This is the ugliest thing I've ever seen," posted another.

The good news for Warriors' fans. There's no way it's as bad as these efforts.

WORST UNIFORMS IN SPORT

Colombian cycling team - Nude shocker

The Colombian cycling team's uniform shocker.

A Colombian women's cycling team wore this shocker back in 2014.

The kit featured a patch of flesh coloured cloth across the lower torsos, giving the illusion of a cut-out revealing bare flesh.

Perpignan rugby side - The court jesters

Advertisement

Perpignan's former jersey. Photo / Getty

Perpignan's attemped checkers design could have looked classy, but ended up looking more like the class clown with their jester-inspired design.

Club Deportivo Palencia football side - Your shirt's Inside out

A bit meaty.

Spanish fourth-tier side Club Deportivo Palencia made headlines in 2016 after releasing a new kit ahead of their play-off run at the backend of the season.

The message behind the kit design from kit supplier Kappa was that the side would 'give their skin' in order to get promoted and make Segunda B.

The change to the 'flesh-themed' kit resulted in success for the lowly Spanish side, as they went on to win themselves promotion into the third tier of Spanish football for the 2016-17 season.

Austria national rugby team - Brace yourself

Braces anyone?

Supporters of Austrian rugby - yes there is such a thing apparently - came up with a jersey design that included boring brown braces.

Southend football side - Whatever this is

Southend football strip.

What do you get when you mix an Aztec-themed kit idea and an ugly teatowel?

This undated kit belonging to League One football side Southend United, which looks as though its inspiration came from an ugly curtain or a horrifically designed carpet while trying to incorporate an exotic Aztec layout.

The end result? A car crash of a kit.

Stade Francais rugby team: Royally weird

Royal effort.

Stade Francais are the kings of weird rugby jersey designs. A typical effort came in 2008 which featured faces of Parisienne 13th-century heroine Blanche de Castille, the wife of Louis VIII, in a multi-coloured design "in the fashion of Andy Warhol".

All Blacks' 2007 alternative strip: Not black

All Black Rodney So'oialo steps around France's Sebastien Chabal at the quarter-final of the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

The All Blacks used a weird grey and black number to avoid a clash with France in THAT 2007 World Cup quarter-final in Cardiff. The jerseys looked like the work of the people involved in creating New Zealand cricket one-day uniforms. At least that famous loss meant the jersey has never been seen again.

England rugby sevens: Designers at sixes and sevens

English fans were blinded by designs for the sevens jerseys. Photo / Twitter.

English fans were blinded by designs for the sevens jerseys a few years ago that one newspaper described as "a psychedelic strip that resembles a 1980s arcade game". In one of the great moments in jersey design, rugby officials reckoned pixelation had been used to "portray the DNA of the rose".

Wallabies 1997 home jersey: 'Volcano vomit'

The 1997 Wallabies shirt.

Sydney Morning Herald columnist Peter FitzSimons, a former test forward, recalled getting an early peek at a new Wallaby jersey in 1997. He was immediately inspired to pen a column describing it as looking like "volcano vomit" amongst other things.