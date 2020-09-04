Oval ball superstar Sonny Bill Williams has revealed he was almost forced to retire from playing sport 10 years ago due to a mystery medical issue.

The former All Black is set to make his first appearance in the NRL since 2014 tonight for the Sydney Roosters and told The Daily Telegraph ahead of the match how thankful he was to have the opportunity; given he could easily have given up sport long ago.

"I was told 10 years ago by a great orthopaedic surgeon that 'I can get you to the 2011 World Cup but beyond that only God knows'".

Williams was just 25 at the time, at the end of his first stab at playing rugby union in France and had just signed with New Zealand Rugby to begin his quest to play for the All Blacks. In other words, there were plenty of chapters yet to play out in his storied career.

After being told this potentially devastating news by his surgeon, Williams went on to win two Rugby World Cups with the All Blacks, a Super Rugby title with the Chiefs in 2012, an NRL premiership with the Roosters in 2013, an appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics along with being crowned with the New Zealand heavyweight boxing title in 2012.

An injured Sonny Bill Williams during a Super Rugby match between the Crusaders and Blues in 2011. Photo / Photosport

While Williams did not disclose the exact nature of the injury, he says it has been a constant reminder of his privileged position in sport; a feeling evident in his response when asked why he continues to put his body on the line.

"The adventure, the experience, the emotions," Williams said.

"So I guess I am forever grateful to the most high for making these adventures and challenges possible. And only the creator knows when it will all end."

Meanwhile, Williams' Roosters teammates are feeling equally lucky to have the superstar amongst their ranks this weekend.

James Tedesco, regarded as one of the best fullbacks in rugby league, said he believes Williams will make them an even stronger team.

"When he's got the ball he's got skilful offloads and tip-ons," Tedesco said.

"He's just a guy who I know I can hang around and he can create something for me and I can create something for him hopefully."

The Roosters take the field against the Canberra Raiders in a rematch of last year's Grand Final this evening at 9:35pm NZ time.