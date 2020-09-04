Razor sharp performances on the field, and now razor sharp off.

The Sydney Roosters have signed a sponsorship deal with an American male grooming company.

'Manscaped', self-described as 'the premier and leading brand in below-the-waist grooming and hygiene' has added another highly successful sports entity to its books. The company also has partnerships with the UFC and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

The Sydney Roosters are proud to announce that @manscaped will join the Club as an Official Partner for the remainder of our 2020 season #EastsToWin https://t.co/R3JwQwdRAY — Sydney Roosters 🏆🏆 (@sydneyroosters) September 3, 2020

It is the first partnership the company has signed outside the United States.

The sponsorship began last weekend with virtual signage seen at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the Roosters' NRL win over the Brisbane Broncos. The brand will be visible throughout the Tricolours remaining home games in 2020.

Roosters CEO Jarrod Johnstone is excited by the partnership.

"With MANSCAPED already sharing partnerships with global sporting brands such as the UFC and the San Francisco 49ers, we are extremely honoured to be their first partnership down under as they look to increase their presence in Australia," he said on the club's wesbite.

Manscaped was founded in 2016 in San Diego and is the first leading brand solely dedicated to male hygiene below the waist. They offer a range of tools, formulations, and accessories for any routine.

The deal is a win for players as well, who will have easy access to the brand's products, alleviating any pressure in addressing their grooming needs.