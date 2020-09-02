Injuries galore at the Warriors have forced them to alter their training sessions and limit the players' workload.

The Mount Smart club have 20 healthy players, all of who have been named for Sunday's NRL clash against the Eels on the Central Coast.

But against the expected grain, they are currently riding an impressive run with four wins in their last five games, seeing them on the cusp of a playoff spot with four games left in the regular season.

Just four points separate them and the eighth-placed Sharks with the finals nearing, capping off arguably their most devastating season in admirable fashion.

To make things even more impressive, their form has spiked without some key names. Halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita missed the side's win over the Bulldogs a fortnight ago after a head clash with Adam Keighran in training, which left Keighran sidelined with a broken nose. The 23-year-old has been named in this week's side despite his return originally set for next week.

In the same session Patrick Herbert tore his hamstring, and yesterday exciting rookie Eliesa Katoa suffered a left hand injury which has sidelined him for at least two weeks.

Rookie Eliesa Katoa is the latest Warriors casualty. Photo / Photosport

As a result, training sessions look a lot different, with interim coach Todd Payten detailing the flow-on effects, which has seen the level of contact massively toned down.

"There are limited things we can do in terms of preparation. All teams enjoy that 13 v 13… at the moment we're going edge v edge which can prove challenging, in terms of getting the detail around some of the shapes and sequences that teams will throw at you.

"We have scaled back training in terms of load and total distance pretty significantly in the past two weeks. As far as contact we have manipulated that in a way that they're not doing consecutive tackles in high numbers.

"Beforehand we might start at one end of the field and roll across the park and they might make 15 tackles or more in an eight v eight-type scenario. At the moment we're going four v four, and going two to three tackles tops."

Payten says he's never seen a team so short on healthy players before.

"There's been some days in the past where the rehab group has been larger than the group that's on the park… [but] most of them were short-term bumps or bruises," he says.

Things are so dire, staff members have had to fill in. Football operations manager Dan Floyd, strength coach James Moran and trainer Dayne Norton have all joined trainings, only to suffer similar consequences.

"Three weeks ago… we had two staff members on each wing," Payten says. "We've had Dan, Jimmy and Dayne rotate through depending on where their bodies are as well. Dan's done an Achilles, lower back and another calf complaint, so it's running through the joint."

Some staffers, smartly, are keeping their distance.

"Morgs [assistant coach Justin Morgan] fears as though too many players will try and take his head off if he carried the ball."

Staff members are having to join in at Warriors' trainings, which now feature less contact. Photo / Getty

The Warriors' vulnerability to injuries is made all the more painful with loanees George Jennings and Daniel Alvaro banned from taking the field this weekend against their parent club Parramatta, per the loan agreement, while they have five players in New Zealand on compassionate leave.

Payten confirms they have been talking to other clubs about loan players, including a possible return for Roosters prop Poasa Faamausili, but that has fallen through.

"We're always looking; obviously we're going to have to if something goes horribly wrong. But at the moment that's as far as we've got with other clubs."

All going well the Warriors could see hooker Nathaniel Roache return next week, with Herbert a round later. There is a possibility Jack Hetherington will again don their strip after his suspension ends, if Penrith are healthy enough to extend his loan deal.

Meanwhile in brighter news for the Warriors, the club has signed utility back Peta Hiku through to the end of 2021.

The deal caps off a strong year from the 27-year-old who has been a key in the Warriors backline, averaging 128 metres over their last six matches.

Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan says Hiku deserves the contract extension.

"He has been in stellar form the last six weeks and has worked really hard on his game.

"He brings unbelievable skill and try scoring involvement, whether it be setting them up or scoring them himself. It's no coincidence the wingers outside him are always around the top of the try scoring list."