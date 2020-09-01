In the week of his expected NRL return, Sonny Bill Williams sparked concern after being missing from the Rooster's training on Monday.

The former All Black is being earmarked to return to the game for round 17's grand-final rematch against Canberra on Saturday.

According to a Sydney Morning Herald report, plans are still in place for Williams to get some minutes under his belt this weekend.

Club insiders have reportedly squashed any worries, attributing his absence to being assigned an alternative training programme following his time in hotel quarantine.

Meanwhile, Williams teammates are relishing his NRL return.

Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco, regarded as one of the best fullbacks in rugby league, said he believes Williams will make them an even stronger team.

"When he's got the ball he's got skilful offloads and tip-ons," Tedesco said.

"He's just a guy who I know I can hang around and he can create something for me and I can create something for him hopefully."

James Tedesco. Photo / Photosport

Williams has done the bulk of his fitness work alone and will spend this week slotting into team structures.

He has also spent a month studying the Roosters' style of play, taking notes in video sessions while in quarantine and in person.

Tedesco said he has no doubts about Williams' fitness and ability.

"He's probably not as fit as he was when he was in his 20s, but skilfully he's still got it with more skills," he said.

"That's the big thing for us this week working on some combinations and getting that going on the field.

"Going off what I have seen he looks physically ready to go."