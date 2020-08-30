She's just called time on a 163-test international career, but Laura Langman isn't interested in basking in the accolades.

Langman has received high praise since retiring from international netball this week, and having won all the major titles - including last year's World Cup - it's no surprise she is being renowned as one of the world's greatest players.

But when asked how such a title sits with her, she simply laughs and replies, "next question".

"I think people are just being really nice," she adds. "I'm really grateful for the messages and I've been really blown away.

"I think all you want to do as a player is contribute as much as you can for as long as you can and if anything, I just hope I did that."

Langman played a fundamental role in the Silver Ferns' success since she first slipped on the black dress. The 34-year-old didn't miss a game in her first 141 tests between 2005 and 2016, captaining the team through some of their most successful campaigns.

Laura Langman and the Silver Ferns with the Netball World Cup. Photo / Photosport

When it came to tossing up her future, however, she admits it was an easy decision.

"When you've played a few games you get to know yourself quite well and I was just starting to notice little things, I wasn't at the level I think you need to be at to be a midcourter for the Silver Ferns," she says.

Advertisement

"At the start of the four-year cycle it's a great opportunity, like we did in the 11 months leading up the World Cup, to start exposing as many players as we can to the international level.

"I thought as well with the unpredictability with Covid, I could potentially be taking a spot that someone else could really benefit from.

"You know when you know, and I'm quite pleased so far, it's not as emotional as the last big decision I had to make regarding netball."

Laura Langman playing for the Sunshine Coast Lightning. Photo / Getty

That last big decision was Langman's move to Australia to play for the Sunshine Coast Lightning in the Super Netball competition in 2017 - where she was, as a result, forced to give up her eligibility for Silver Ferns selection.

At the time, her international career appeared over - until Dame Noeline Taurua took charge of the national side post the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Taurua made certain Langman would be allowed back into the side under her reign and so the dynamic midcourter was granted Netball New Zealand's first exemption to remain eligible for the Ferns while still being based in Australia.

Langman says it was the most unexpected part of her career.

"Even though it was quite an emotional departure in 2017, I didn't have netball on my radar, I wasn't hoping for a return or anything like that," she says.

Advertisement

"I think the second life, I was lucky that my body was willing to do it and I was lucky to benefit from the experience I had had. Not many people get to be in that position and I feel very grateful for Noeline and [assistant coach] Debbie [Fuller] for having faith that I could get up to the mark or could get to a state where I could contribute to our team."

It's been almost a year since Langman last played for the Silver Ferns, having taken a short sabbatical after the 2019 Constellation Cup campaign to miss January's Quad Series.

Laura Langman and Noeline Taurua address the team at quarter-time during the Constellation Cup. Photo / Photosport

Consequently, Langman leaves the game without one final send-off.

But she says she's not fazed, having played every game as if it were her last.

"It's the mentality and the reality of sport, you never actually know when it is going to be it," she says. "I loved every game I played in, the wins, the losses, the big wins and the big losses, every game was really special and I don't have any regrets. It was definitely the right time for me."

Langman hasn't thought much yet on what the future holds, with another month of Super Netball to go, but doesn't plan to be offering her coaching services to the Ferns.

"I don't think they need anything more from me," she laughs.

"I think they'll be moving on and up with new and fresh ideas and I can't wait to see what unfolds."