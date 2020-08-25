Rookie Maddy Gordon has been named in the national netball side for the 2020-21 season, joining a group that is largely unchanged from the one that claimed the 2019 World Cup.

Coach Noeline Taurua has brought in the uncapped Gordon, who just two days ago topped off a strong personal ANZ Premiership campaign with another title playing for the Central Pulse.

The 20-year-old helps freshen up a midcourt that no longer has the services of former captain and World Cup winner Laura Langman, who just yesterday announced her retirement from netball.

Gordon made her debut in the ANZ Premiership last year, and has emerged as one of the country's best defensive midcourters with great speed and stamina.

Joining her in the middle is Pulse teammate Claire Kersten who gets a recall. Despite nine games to her credit after debuting in 2017, Kersten has not featured since New Zealand's embarrassing 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. But she returns with plenty of form, having been one of the standout centres during the domestic season.

Langman is one of three players missing from the side that won last year's World Cup, along with Maria Folau and Casey Kopua. Mystics captain Phoenix Karaka has not been named due to her recently announced pregnancy.

Mystics pair Michaela Sokolich-Beatson and Bailey Mes have been added despite both in the process of injury recovery. It is unlikely they will feature before the end of the year, should the Silver Ferns even get on court.

Star shooter Ameliaranne Ekenasio remains the team's skipper and will have continued support from vice-captains Gina Crampton and Jane Watson.

The development squad, which will work closely with Taurua and the first team, is headlined by exciting Mystics shooter Grace Nweke.

Both squads will begin camp in October.

2020/21 Silver Ferns Squad - Karin Burger, Gina Crampton, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (C), Sulu Fitzpatrick, Maddy Gordon, Kelly Jury, Claire Kersten, Bailey Mes, Kimiora Poi, Katrina Rore, Shannon Saunders, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, Whitney Souness, Jane Watson, Maia Wilson

2020/21 Silver Ferns Development Squad - Ellie Bird, Aliyah Dunn, Tayla Earle, Temalisi Fakahokotau, Monica Falkner, Kate Heffernan, Jamie Hume, Erena Mikaere, Grace Nweke, Samantha Winders