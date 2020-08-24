They still have a chance.

The New Zealand Warriors could still finish as high as fifth, or as low as last, as they enter the final five-game stretch to one of their hardest seasons in the club's history.

Having played every game in Australia to travel restrictions around the Covid-19 pandemic, the Warriors currently sit 12th on the table with six wins from their 15 games.

They are one of four sides on 12 competition points, two wins outside the final playoff spot.

According to NRL.com, Todd Payten's side are out of the running of cracking the top four but can still finish as high as fifth, with victories in their final five games. Four of the side's remaining games are against teams currently inside the top eight.

The Warriors have gone through the best run of the season over the past month with three wins from four games.

The bad news is that the Warriors could still finish with the wooden spoon but that would need the last-placed Bulldogs, eight points back, to have a strong finish to the season.

The Warriors are paying $21 at the TAB to crack the eight.

The Titans, Cowboys, Broncos and Bulldogs are all out of the running for the playoffs while seven teams could still claim the minor premiership.

Warriors' remaining games

Round 16 - Saturday August 29 v Knights (Sixth)

Round 17 - Sunday September 6 v Eels (Third)

Round 18 - Sunday September 13 v Sharks (Eighth)

Round 19 - Sunday September 20 v Raiders (Fifth)

Round 20 - Sunday September 27 v Sea Eagles (11th)