The all-Kiwi heavyweight mega-fight between Junior Fa and Joseph Parker is a step closer today with Fa's manager saying the money has been sorted.

Mark Keddell today told the Herald the only sticking point was who would be the official sanctioning body for the fight.

"We've sent our final offer to them today and in terms of the money I just cannot see it being a problem. We're talking pennies in the pound here. Junior is keen to fight. He wants to make it happen."

There had been talk that the camps were just $50,000 apart last week and indications are they may even be closer than that. However it might not be money, but process that is preventing an official announcement that the fight is on.

Advertisement

"We want the sanctioning body to be Boxing New Zealand because their constitution formally ties them to Drug Free Sport New Zealand and the Sports Tribunal," Keddell said. "They would be in charge of selecting the gloves, drug testing and resolving any potential disputes before and after the fight."

Keddell said drug testing was important for the health and safety of both fighters as well as always checking there was a "level playing field for both parties".

The fight between Fa and former WBO world champion Parker is eagerly awaited, particularly in a (hopefully) post-Covid New Zealand.

The Pasifika narrative - Parker is Samoan and Fa Tongan - plus their shared South Auckland background and amateur history make it a compelling proposition.

Parker is 27-2 in a professional career that includes the scalps of Andy Ruiz Jr and Carlos Takam, while Fa is 19-0 although critics point to a lack of big name opponents. Both are ranked inside the WBO's top 10 heavyweights.

Last week Parker's manager David Higgins indicated the fight was imminent.

"I have to say they're [the Fa camp] still being a touch greedy but if we can close the gap a bit we'll have something to announce very shortly."