Sports stars Shaun and Kayla Johnson have welcomed their first baby into the world.

Both Shaun, a Kiwis rugby league star former New Zealand Warrior and Kayla, a Silver Fern, posted touching photos and messages on their social media pages late on Friday night to announce the birth.

The couple have named the girl Millah Malvina Johnson after what appears to have been a safe birthing process, with Shaun noting how well his wife coped.

"You are beyond amazing," Shaun said alongside a picture showing Millah's tiny hand grasping his own.

Shaun Johnson holds the hand of his baby Millah. Photo / Instagram

"My world in a picture. Welcome to this big crazy world Millah Malvina Johnson. We love you so much. Born 20.08.20," Kayla posted on her Instagram account accompanying photos of each of the new parents with their child.