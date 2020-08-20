Sport New Zealand agreed to back the widespread broadcast of school sport because they feared getting on the wrong side of an Olympic champion, emails indicate.

It has led to a call for a change of direction at the top levels of New Zealand sport after a decision to endorse Rob Waddell's Sports Collective was taken despite the serious concerns of several staff at the government agency.

These concerns included: disputed ownership of content, match-fixing and betting on events, social media vilification and bullying, professionalisation of school sport, body image and dieting and, importantly, "mixed messages" when placed against their own Balance is Better framework.

While acknowledging the myriad concerns, Sport NZ general manager of partnerships and communications Jennah Wooten wrote to colleagues: "It is worth noting that Rob is an important stakeholder of ours given his multiple hats and level of connection and influence within the sector we want to handle this one carefully."

Waddell is a former single sculls gold medallist, world champion and the New Zealand Olympic Committee's current chef de mission.

Last year it was announced that Sky Television was backing the New Zealand Sports Collective project at a cost of $10 million over three years, which would give New Zealanders free access to thousands of events across the network's cable and digital platforms.

The New Zealand Sports Collective, which has exclusive sponsorship and marketing rights to these events, is owned by Waddell's promotions and marketing company Waddell + Associates.

More than 50 national sports organisations had signed up, but the jewel in the crown was School Sport New Zealand (NZSSSC).

Advertisement

Although several principals revealed they had not been consulted about the project or NZSSSC's role in it, the deal would purportedly give Waddell exclusive commercial rights over school sport and Sky TV exclusive broadcast and streaming rights.

In a detailed email to the Herald earleir this year, Waddell said "the broadcast provides a single co-ordinated platform through which we can support cohesive messages around values in sport". The messages included warnings about specialisation, sports betting and doping.

Rob Waddell attends New Zealand Olympics Committee Gala Dinner on October 31, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo / Getty Images.

Waddell said schools would receive numerous benefits including "the development of school-age athletes via investment in areas such as coaching, pathways and better event delivery".

Many in the sector, however, believe the harms massively outweigh the good and that it will create a scenario where the rich schools will get richer and the poor will give up. They say Sport NZ needed to actively distance themselves from the project, rather than "fawning" over high-profile individuals.

"This is going to have serious negative effects that are easily anticipated," said Auckland Grammar principal Tim O'Connor. "Already students and their parents think they have to go to certain schools to get noticed. We are compounding that by this overexposure."

Disillusionment with Sport NZ's passive stance has filtered into the wider sports community.



"It's disheartening to hear people at the highest levels of Sport NZ have been encouraging and supporting the commodification of our youth," said Athletes' Federation co-founder Heath Mills. "It's one thing for people in the private sector turning a blind eye to the growing number of problems for the sake of making a dollar but most people would expect more from the government agency.

Auckland Grammar School headmaster Tim O'Connor. Photo by Jason Oxenham.

"Some say the horse has already bolted with youth sport already on TV and live streamed. That's nonsense and a cop out. Stop the fawning of high-profile individuals and go and catch the horse and put it back in the stable."

Sport NZ chief executive Peter Miskimmin, who is standing down at the end of the year, does not believe his organisation's role is to dictate to schools or individuals.

Advertisement

"On no basis do I know how I can stop [the broadcasting of school sport]," Miskimmin said. "Schools make decisions whether to be involved or not based on their own values. I don't think it is the government's job to come down and say, 'You can't do this'.

"What we can do is to try to [ensure] the right behaviours are taking place around it."

Miskimmin said any reservations he might have about the trend towards the televising or streaming of school sport were balanced by the fact that "ultimately it is taking place".

"As the guardians of sport we need to ensure it is taking place in a way that is safe, with core principles of integrity and respect," he said, noting that Sport NZ was in dialogue with Sky to make sure "behaviours and values" were being monitored.

The emails show just how important it was for Waddell to receive Government backing.

"As a key champion of the sector, it would mean a lot to have the Minister [Grant Robertson] there to appreciate [and] celebrate what we have all achieved," Waddell wrote to key Sport NZ staff four days before the November 14 launch.

"If the Minister places value on attending Black Gold functions because of the level of contribution to NZ sport, then he definitely should be at this event."

Two days later, after a slew of declined invitations, Waddell wrote again asking what he could do to ensure a "high-level Sport NZ representative is present" for the launch.

By this point several staff at Sport NZ had raised serious misgivings about the venture, outlining massive risks in "integrity" measures and pointing out the "mixed messages" when set aside the organisation's Balance is Better framework.

As early as October 2 last year, Sport NZ staff who had met with Waddell reported back serious concerns saying that NZSC was clearly seeking Government endorsement but that "we do not think it would be appropriate until we have explored the implications and potential mitigations further".

Rob Waddell attends the New Zealand Olympics Committee Gala Dinner on October 31, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo / Getty Images.

Just six days later, in a revealing exchange, Wootten wrote to staff, noting Waddell's stature and "connections" and outlining the organisation's own desire to have a partnership with Sky.

"Peter and I are in regular dialogue with the CEO of Sky and we are intending to progress thinking around a partnership between our two organisations. This has potential links to the [Waddell + Associates] work but it also goes far broader than this," Wootten wrote.

"...What has been lined up has the potential to be quite large and rather than us choosing not to be involved, I'd like to see us consider how we could be involved, with what parameters that serve us and the key messages we're trying to push."

In a note to the Herald, Wootten said: "Rob has roles or contracts with a number of Sport NZ stakeholders, our relationships with whom are managed by different people across our organisation. It was important that we were cognisant of these different stakeholders and their interests and that only one direct channel of communications was going back to Rob."

In a later email to Waddell, Miskimmin hailed him for producing "a mighty piece of work" and in a February interview essentially backed the project, saying: "The broadcast of high school sport was already happening and on the rise. It is not about stopping it. It's about working with it… in a way which encourages widespread participation, promotes wellbeing and keeps young people in sport."

In written response to questions Sky TV CEO Martin Stewart said "broadcasting and streaming sports and events... brings greater awareness about the opportunities available to Kiwis".

TOMORROW: School sport at the crossroads, Part I