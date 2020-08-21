A young Havelock North go-karting sensation has resorted to racing in a home simulation after the cancellation of events.

Tom Bewley had raced in Round 1 of the Australian Kart Championships at the Bend Motorsport Park, South Australia, before the series was postponed due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The 12-year-old, a second-generation Hawke's Bay racer, has his eyes firmly set on a career in racing.

Tom said while he's itching to get back on the track, the simulator allows him to practise like a pro.

"Lots of kids my age enjoy gaming, so it's pretty cool to have it," he said.

"But all the Formula One and Supercar drivers also have them, so it's not just for fun."

Tom Bewley, 12, is a second generation Hawke's Bay racer and has his eyes set on a career in racing. Photo / Paul Taylor

Tom said the simulator, which was built in Hawke's Bay, allows him to learn new track routes and improve his driving skills.

The youngster's father, Dwayne Bewley, raced in the Australian Super Touring Championship in the late 1990s.

Dwayne said he has "mixed emotions" seeing his son follow in his footsteps.

He said he has experienced the heartbreak and heroics that come with a career in racing.

"He's on another level to me and he's still only young," he said. "Tom's got extreme determination - a real want to win and he's not happy unless he's winning.

"If he continues with the same level of determination and drive that he has now, the support is there to possibly take him all the way."

Tom's older brother, Harry, also races Go-Karts.

The Havelock North Intermediate student, who is mentored by Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin, has already represented New Zealand at the Rok Cup world championships in Italy last year.

Tom was also the first recipient of McLaughlin's new scholarship programme.

"I was proud to represent New Zealand and hopefully will get to do something like that again in the future," he said.

"I'd love to race Supercars one day like Scott does – that's the dream."

Tom added: "When I'm at the track, if Scott can't be there, he's on the phone giving me advice on how to relax and work with the team to sort the kart out and make it faster. He's a great mentor."

Dwayne said his son is lucky to have a Supercars champion in his corner.

"Not many kids have that," he said.

"The great thing about karting and motorsport is that it's a positive interest that I know keeps kids occupied and off the streets.

"So long as he's keen and loves doing it we'll do all we can to help him."