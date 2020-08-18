Sharks playmaker Shaun Johnson has broken his silence on the biting allegation levelled at Kevin Proctor.

Johnson said he will help Proctor clear his name and admitted he doesn't think the Titans star bit him despite initially believing he did.

Proctor will enter a not guilty plea in front of the NRL judiciary, where he is charged with biting Johnson on the forearm during last weekend's game against the Titans and the Sharks.

In a statement on his Instagram account, Johnson said he changed his mind about the incident after talking to Proctor.

"Time to clear the air and let you know where I stand on what happened during last weeks [sic] game. This is not an apology," Johnson said.

"Do I believe Kev had a nibble on my arm? At the time yes I did - otherwise I wouldn't have reacted the way I did. Since then I have spoken to Kev and he's told me he didn't and I believe him.

"I've also had time to watch the footage - the same footage you've all seen and can see that maybe the force I had against his open mouth with my arm could have been the reason I felt what I did."

Johnson said he will do what he can to support Proctor at the NRL judiciary.

"In the heat of the moment I reacted the way I did and I can't change that, no way did I think he would get sent from the field but I did think we'd get something for it. I hate that this has taken attention away from the fact it was Kev's 250th first grade game and what an unreal player he has been for so long for both club and country.

"I'll be supporting Kev at judiciary tonight where I can, as I believe him being sent off and ultimately costing his team the game is big enough punishment."

Meanwhile, former rugby league judiciary Alan Sullivan QC believes Proctor should be found not guilty and says was "Johnson was milking it".

In a post to LinkedIn, he said he hopes Proctor's playing record doesn't get tarnished by the charge.

"I am very troubled that there is a case to answer here about a terrible accusation. The only worse 'crime' is eye-gouging," Sullivan wrote.

"If you want to bite someone you don't do it with a mouthguard in? If, despite that, you can bite there would have to be bite marks consistent with a bite from the lower teeth.

"There appears to be no evidence of that. The after-event contact between Proctor and Johnson is inconsistent with the crime.

"The judiciary, given the seriousness of the allegations, should not convict unless very comfortably satisfied the offence occurred.

"Given Proctor has always been a hard but fair player, the unwillingness of Johnson to give evidence, the equivocal nature of the video evidence and the lack of motive or reason, I would be really disappointed if Proctor's reputation was destroyed by this accusation."

Sullivan accused Johnson of overplaying the incident.

"My impression of the video was that Johnson was milking it and was very regretful afterwards," Sullivan said in the post.

"He should have the courage to come forward and tell the truth at the judiciary.

"I really think that honour demands that Johnson overcomes the 'omerta' code and volunteers to give evidence before the judiciary."

Proctor potentially faces a career-ending ban if found guilty by the NRL judiciary.