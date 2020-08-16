Scott McLaughlin moved level with Peter Brock on the all-time Supercars race wins list, claiming his 48th career victory in Darwin today.

The Kiwi driver won the first of two races to move into a share of fifth on the all-time list, and nearly went back-to-back later in the day, only to be edged out by Jamie Whincup.

After a disappointing 20th following a penalty in Saturday's Darwin race, McLaughlin bounced back in the first race on Sunday to take his fifth win of 2020, with Whincup second, and McLaughlin's Kiwi teammate Fabian Coulthard third after going off the road to allow Whincup to deny a New Zealand 1-2.

"Sorry to the guys there for yesterday but glad I was able to bounce back," said McLaughlin.

He started on pole for both races today, and had the edge early over Whincup in the second race, and emerged narrowly ahead after his pit stop.

However, Whincup flew by soon after, and McLaughlin couldn't get past, eventually finishing 2.1s behind the veteran Australian.

Whincup also claimed the Triple Crown trophy, given to the best driver over the weekend's three races, after ending tied on points with Coulthard. Whincup earned the tiebreaker for his higher finish in the final race, where Coulthard finished fifth.

"That was a great battle," said Whincup after the second race. "That reminded me of the old 2017-18 days where we were going head-to-head with these boys.

"We just kept chipping away at the car all weekend and made it fastest for race three. I thought after the penalty yesterday, we were done and dusted for the Triple Crown, but fantastic to have a great day and get right up there."

The other Kiwi contender, Shane van Gisbergen, had a solid Sunday. He held off David Reynolds in an entertaining battle for fourth in the first race, having started from seventh, before rounding out the podium with third in the weekend's last showdown.

Supercars standings

1. Scott McLaughlin 1024

2. Jamie Whincup 923

3. Chaz Mostert 814

4. Shane van Gisbergen 753

5. David Reynolds 736

6. Cameron Waters 733

7. Mark Winterbottom 706

8. Nick Percat 705

9. Fabian Coulthard 682

10. Lee Holdsworth 675

11. Andre Heimgartner 602

12. Anton de Pasquale 583