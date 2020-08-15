At 35 years of age, Sonny Bill Williams admits he's "no spring chicken" and will need a few weeks of training before he's physically ready for the world's toughest league competition.

But when asked if he could still put a decent shot on, Williams was quick to offer the reporter a chance to find out for himself.

"You want to run at me, cuz?" Williams laughed.

"To be honest, I've been watching a lot of footy lately and these young lads are just big boys. Big and fit and strong and fast, so we'll see how we go."

Williams hasn't played in the NRL since the 2014 season, during which he was a pillar of the Sydney Roosters squad. Now, returning to the Roosters after three years of rugby and a part-year in the English Super League, Williams knows he has work to do to get up to standard.

Sonny Bill Williams talks to Siosiua Taukeiaho during a Sydney Roosters training session. Photo / Getty Images

While he has now cleared his mandatory quarantine period and is free to train with the team and play, he's not expected to make his season debut for the club until their round 17 clash against the Canberra Raiders.

"Mentally I'd like to say I'm ready now, but physically I know that I'm a bit under done. We've got some of the best staff in the world here and I know that they won't want to push me to hard just in case of injury.

"In saying that, I'd like the think that once I'm up and going I'm going and there will be no setbacks. We'll have to wait and see."

Williams' addition to the Roosters could cover some holes in a squad that has been depleted by injury in the past month.

Currently, the Roosters have 11 players in the casualty ward, three of those being season ending injuries including knee injuries to mainstays Victor Radley and Sam Verrills.

Of the 11 players out of action for the Roosters, six are forwards - though two are due back in round 15 if all goes to plan.

Sonny Bill Williams speaks with injured Sydney Roosters forward Boyd Cordner. Photo / Getty Images

When Williams does eventually make his return, he said he was expecting to be targetted by the opposition, such is the nature of the game.

"I haven't played for so long, so it's just common sense really. But at the same time, I've been around for a long time and hopefully I can bank on a bit for that experience to help me out out there - and maybe push the boys in to do some of my tackling if I do get a chance."