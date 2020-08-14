The NRL is investigating a potential Covid-19 breach involving the New Zealand Warriors.

Consultant and ex-NRL player Brett Finch was hired by acting head coach Todd Payten just over a week ago - primarily to focus on player welfare - but has now come under scrutiny by the league after appearing to have broken the club's bubble by appearing on a rugby league podcast.

Finch, who was seen in the coach's box during the side's Friday night loss to the Penrith Panthers, appeared on a Youtube podcast called YKTR Sports on Thursday. Photos then appeared on social media showing Finch mingling with the hosts of the show.

"[Finch] has been isolated from the Warriors group until we get advice from our biosecurity experts," an NRL spokesman said late on Friday night.

Brett Finch (centre) with members of the YKTR Sports podcast. Photo / Instagram

The Warriors have yet to publicly respond to the investigation but Payten did make note of Finch's presence at the game during his post-match comments.

"He's been really good. I think having him in has been good for him as well. He likes to talk and that was probably the loudest box we've had for a while," Payten said.

According to the NRL's biosecurity guidelines, those inside a club bubble are only allowed to leave for a small range of reasons including playing, training, and medical emergencies.