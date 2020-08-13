Another week, another report.

For the Warriors, external talk about the club is simply becoming a part of daily life as they continue their Terrigal tenancy.

As veteran forward Tohu Harris explained, while the noise can find its way in, the players do well not to pay too much attention to reports.

"We seem to be running into something coming out every week, so we're just dealing with things as they come," Harris said.

"We can't put too much time into different theories and things like that.

"We've got to make sure we're focusing on what we can control and that's how we perform over here. We've had a lot of things pop up over the last month or so and I think we've done a really good job of getting past those and putting some good performances out on the field."

Earlier this week, reports emerged that Harris and Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck were uncertain about their futures at the club after suggestions the Warriors could be based in Australia again for the 2021 season.

The Daily Telegraph suggested Tuivasa-Sheck was eyeing up a code switch to join the Blues in Super Rugby, while rival NRL teams were said to be asking about Harris' availability beyond this season.

Advertisement

Tuivasa-Sheck was quick to knock back the reports inside Warriors camp, Harris revealed. The dynamic fullback addressed the team on Thursday morning so they could put it on the table and move on with preparing for the Penrith Panthers tonight.

Tohu Harris passes to Roger Tuivasa-sheck. Photo / Photosport

"People are hearing rumours about different things and hearing rumours about us being in Australia next year and are trying to put two and two together with Roger's family still being in New Zealand," Haris said.

"Rog addressed it with the group – 'don't believe the things that are written'. He's fully focused on this year. His family are still back in Auckland and I feel for him.

"It's been really hard for him to be away from his family, but he's still focusing day by day and bringing energy to the group. He wants everyone to be focusing on this week against the Panthers, it's a big test for us."

When asked about the report suggesting he was unsettled, Harris responded: "I honestly don't know where that's come from. I haven't put any thought into that report. I'm just focusing on this week because honestly, I just don't know where it popped up."

Both Harris and Tuivasa-Sheck have been instrumental figures in a Warriors season that has surprised many in terms of results. After the team was forced to relocate to Terrigal and subsequently lost a handful of usual contributors, many expected they would languish near the foot of the ladder.

However, having strung back-to-back wins together for the first time since May 2019 over the past two weeks, the Warriors sit just four points outside the top eight with plenty of football still to be played.

Tohu Harris says the Warriors can't afford to look to much into rumours surrounding the club. Photo / Photosport

Their recent wins over Wests Tigers and the Manly Sea Eagles showed the club was there to do far more than make up the numbers, with the Tigers and Sea Eagles also in top-eight contention.

Advertisement

On Friday, the Warriors will face their biggest on-field test - the league-leading Penrith Panthers, who have been on a tear all season.

"They're a quality side and that shows with their position on the ladder," Harris said of the Panthers.

"They're on an eight-game winning streak, so they've got strength right through their team.

"It's an exciting challenge for us; that's how we're seeing it. The team is excited to go out there and test the form team in the competition."