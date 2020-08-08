Auckland Grammar First XV produced a stunning comeback to claim their first win at King's College since 2014.

King's made a fast start, holding a 24-10 lead in the first half before Grammar delivered a big finish.

Trailing 32-17 in the 46th minute, Grammar scored 17 un-answered points to snatch the win with a late penalty.

FIRST XV HIGHLIGHTS | When you think of First XV rugby in New Zealand it doesn't get any bigger than Auckland Grammar vs King's College...and this year's clash didn't disappoint.



🎥: @SkySportNZ pic.twitter.com/VpnphbC20E — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) August 8, 2020

The two schools have now faced each other on 209 occasions since the first match in 1896, with Auckland Grammar triumphing 133 times, King's College notching up 60 wins, and 16 draws.

